Two days of work with ESPO on the Mediterranean and European ports in Rome

On Monday and yesterday in Rome two important
events organised by the European Sea Ports Organisation
(ESPO): the Port Governance Committee and the Executive Committee, at the
presence of the President and Vice-Presidents of the Association of
European ports, which were organised by the Association of European Citizens,
Porti Italiani (Assoporti), founding member of ESPO. The works, with
Italy represented by Assoporti itself and by some Authorities
of the Port System, saw at the center of the agenda the
definition of new strategies for the Mediterranean area.
"These meetings - commented the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - confirm how important it is that
Italy must bring its voice to Europe. The Mediterranean area is
has always been strategic for maritime transport and our ports
have shown great adaptability even in the
most difficult moments in recent years. With the Authorities
of the Port System we are working in a coordinated way to be
in European decision-making processes and prevent the
Penalizing regulations for the sector have been approved. The presence of the
commissioners and representatives of some Port Authorities at the works in Rome is
a concrete sign of the desire to build a system
Italian port protagonist, able to affect the proposals
that will be sent to the European Union and to reaffirm the role of the
natural characteristics of Italy in this sector. There are great challenges facing us
wait, like the Mattei Plan, and the port wants
actively participate in the change underway".