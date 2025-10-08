Ready in two or three years with offshore wind power in the port of Augusta

"We are confident in a rapid allocation of resources
envisaged, amounting to about 50 million euros, in order to start
adapt the infrastructures and be ready in two or three years
with the aim of starting wind power activities
offshore in the port of Augusta". The president said so
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Orientale, Francesco Di Sarcina, speaking today in Palermo at the
session "Ports as industrial hubs. Building the Offshore Wind
Supply Chain" as part of the "Offshore Wind
Revolution" which will end tomorrow at the Palermo Marina
Yachting.
"Thanks to the publication of the Energie decree -
remembered Di Sarcina - it is ascertained to all intents and purposes that
Augusta and Taranto have been identified as Italian hub ports for
the development of the offshore wind sector. In Augusta we are
arrived after a work of reflections and in-depth studies made both
with the national government and with the regional government, so much so that with the
President of the Region Renato Schifani, we have agreed on a
unitary candidacy of Sicily, because Augusta has
demonstrated to have, with respect to Sicilian ports, the aptitudes and
greater spaces to be competitive. On the front
of the organization of the areas, we have already started the
discussions with the private operators concerned who hold these
spaces necessary for the activities and with the subjects at the
national sector interested in various ways in the overall supply chain and
We plan to define the roles of each one in parallel
to the adaptation of the indispensable ultrastructures".
"Augusta - highlighted Di Sarcina - already has all the
the characteristics that the offshore logistics chain needs.
We are sure that the assignment of this role, which the government has given us
will stimulate major national and international players
to dialogue with us, as we are already noticing in
consideration of the fact that we are often invited abroad to
discuss Augusta's role in the Mediterranean Sea."