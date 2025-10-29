The stranding of a ship did not interrupt ship traffic in the Suez Canal

Yesterday afternoon the Russian oil tanker Komander
, which departed from
Murmansk and bound for China, ran aground in the Suez Canal,
at kilometer 47. The Suez Canal Authority has announced that it has
received notice from the ship of a breakdown of the machinery that has
caused the accident and sent the tugboats to the scene
Mohamed Bashir
, Mosaed 4
, Port Said 3
, Suez
1
and Nabil El-Hilali
to free the tanker and make it
resume navigation and the tugboat Ezzat Adel
to
overseeing the rescue operations that lasted just 30
Minutes. The Authority specified that the Ezzat Adel
vessel
then towed the Komander
to the Lakes area
Amari and the naval traffic in the Egyptian canal has returned to the
full normality.
The tanker, of 80 thousand gross tons, is
274 meters long and has been included in the lists of
United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ukraine of naval units
sanctioned due to the invasion of Ukraine by the
Russia. The ownership and operation of Komander is
attributed to Yo Shui Marine Limited, a Hong Kong company
which was incorporated on September 19, 2024.