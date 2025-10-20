Fincantieri-Defcomm agreement for the development of surface drones

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has signed a
Strategic agreement to accelerate the development of the units
surface of Defcomm, a startup specializing in
Unmanned solutions for the maritime sector. The agreement focuses on
in a co-investment agreement to accelerate the development and
the industrialization of surface drones designed by the
Roman Defcomm who have already passed long run tests and
Endurance. These are drones designed for
surveillance, intelligence and patrolling with a high
flexibility of use, being able to operate in
fully autonomous, remote-controlled and manually controlled, as well as
with a high performance in terms of speed.
Fincantieri has specified that this agreement will allow it to
also to develop and integrate on its naval units
deployment capacity of autonomous surface vehicles, both
for domestic and international customers. The collaboration between
Fincantieri and Defcomm will also support the next
exercise activities during which the following will be
advanced capabilities of the platforms and their
interoperability in complex scenarios.