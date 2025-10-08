In the coming months, the new US tariffs will have a strong impact on container imports into the US

In the last months of 2025, imports of goods in containers
In US ports, they will fall below two million TEUs
due to the increase in tariffs decided by Donald Trump. The
predicts the latest "Global Port Tracker" report
published today by the US National Retail Federation and
Hackett Associates. Last August, containerized traffic in the
U.S. ports monitored by the Global Port Tracker has been
equal to 2.32 million TEUs, down -2.9% compared to 2.39
million TEUs in July - the peak month of the year - but in
increase of +0.1% year-on-year. The ports have not yet communicated
data for September, but Global Port Tracker predicts for the
traffic of 2.12 million TEUs, down -6.8% on a monthly basis
Annual. In October, 1.97 million TEUs are expected, down
-12.3% year-on-year, and 1.75 million TEUs in November (-19.2%).
In addition, traffic is expected to increase in December
will stand at 1.72 million TEUs, with a decrease of
-19.4% year-on-year, making it the month with the lowest volume of
traffic since March 2023 when 1.62 million TEUs were recorded. At
January 2026 traffic of 1.87 million TEUs is expected
(-16.1%) and in February 2026 by 1.77 million TEUs (-12.8%).
"This year's peak season - he explained
Jonathan Gold, Vice President of Supply Chain and Customs Policy at the
NRF – is just around the corner, largely due to
of the anticipation of imports by retailers before
the entry into force of reciprocal duties. They continue to be
new sectoral tariffs have been announced - Gold specified - but most
Some retailers are well stocked for the holidays
and is doing everything possible to protect its customers
from the costs of duties for as long as possible."
NRF recalled that the latest tariffs - 25% on furniture
regardless of the country of origin and the same
rate on kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets - will come into effect
in force next week and will increase in January. In addition, a
increase in tariffs on imports from China, postponed by 90
days in August, should come into force on November 10, unless
that no agreement is reached or President Donald Trump does not
decides on a further postponement. "The continued volatility
of US tariff policy - observed Ben Hackett,
founder of Hackett Associates – is creating a significant
economic uncertainty, with trade volumes expected to be affected by
unpredictable changes in the next four to six months. Many great
companies have imported goods in advance to accumulate
stocks, but as these stocks are depleted, the impact
inflationary tariffs will become evident."