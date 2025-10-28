Royal Caribbean Cruises Achieves New Quarterly Financial and Operating Records

In the third quarter of 2025, the cruise group
U.S. Royal Caribbean Cruises Achieved New Records
both in terms of financial and historical results
Operating. In the period, revenues amounted to 5.14 billion
dollars, with a growth of +5.2% compared to the period
July-September 2024 when the previous
quarterly historical peak. New records were set both by the
revenues from the sale of cruises and revenues
products from sales on board ships whose values are
results of €3.64 billion and €1.50 billion respectively
dollars, with increases of +4.8% and 6.1% on the third quarter of 2015.
last year when the previous maximum values had been obtained.
New records were also set by the margin value
gross operating income which amounted to €2.29 billion (+6.8%), from
value of operating profit amounted to €1.70 billion (+4.2%) and
that of net profit, which was 1.58 billion
dollars (+41.6%).
The number of passengers embarked on the ships of the
The American group's fleet in the third quarter of this year was not
has never been so high, reaching 2.47 million units
(+6,7%).
Announcing its latest quarterly performance today, Royal
Caribbean Cruises also announced that the trend of
Reservations for cruises scheduled in the coming months read more
to be sustained and that the price of cruises sold for the
2026 is much higher than the previous year.
It was also specified that the trend of
Onboard sales made during cruises and before boarding
is higher than in previous years, also driven by
higher prices, and that about 50% of the revenues generated
from on-board sales during the third quarter of 2025
booked before the cruise, with almost 90% of the
pre-cruise purchases made through digital channels.