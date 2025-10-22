The 2026 budget and the POT of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been adopted

After being presented to the members of the
Sea Resource Partnership, the 2026 budget and the
three-year public works programme of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas were
adopted by the extraordinary commissioner of the institution, Paolo Piacenza.
In the provisional budget, an income of about
25 million euros with an estimated expenditure of over 37 million,
resulting in an operating deficit of about 12 million
euro that is fully covered by the presumed budget surplus of
over 122 million euros.
Introducing the budget to the Partnership Body of the
sea resource, Piacenza highlighted the relevant interventions, including
to which the financing of the works for the cold ironing system to
allow ships moored in the port of Gioia Tauro to
Connecting to the shore power grid: "As you know -
explained - is one of the most important interventions in
and partly in execution, because already
admitted by a decree, subsequently defunded in the month of
August. With the collaboration of colleagues and also of the Ministry,
we have managed to obtain the definitive confirmation of a
EUR 70 million in funding through a memorandum,
signed a few weeks ago with Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi,
following which the formalities are underway to reach
signing of the procedural agreement". "If you don't
we should arrive by 2029 having at least 90% of ships over the
5,000 tons supplied by electrification or, in any case, by
shore power supply - specified the extraordinary commissioner -
We would face very important sanctions and we cannot
Afford. Therefore, it is even more proudly that
I want to report, also in this table, the importance of the result
achieved with the definition of the funding in question that
represents a fundamental element for the future of the port of
Gioia Tauro».
Among the other interventions financed in the budget, Piacenza has
dredging program, worth five million
euro, which is essential to guarantee the depth of the seabed at
-17/18 meters along the entire port channel, the prerogative of the
airport, the only one in Italy - he underlined - to be able to receive the mega
Latest generation container ships.