In September the containerized traffic in the port of Valencia is dropped of -11.6%

Last month, with a total of 5,72 million tons of goods enlivened, the port of Valencia has recorded a decided bending of the -10,5% of the traffic regarding September 2024 that is generated from the reduction of the volumes in all the merceologici segments except that of the liquid bulk in which the level of activity is stable. In the single field of the goods several is enlivened 4,50 million tons of containerized goods (- 11.6%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 462 thousand teu (- 4.9%) and 995 thousand conventional tons of goods (-0.6%). The solid bulk is piled to 70 thousand tons (-52.9%) and those liquid to 117 thousand tons (+0.3%).
In the third trimester of the 2025 the total traffic has been of 17,89 million tons of goods, with a bending of the -3,2% on the period July-september last year. In the segment of the containers are enlivened 14,15 million tons (- 4.0%) for 1,44 million teu total (+3.1%), of which about 657 thousand teu in transit (- 5.8%), 394 thousand teu to boarding (+13.2%) and 402 thousand teu to the landing (+11.4%). The conventional goods have grown of +1.6% to 3,00 million tons. The solid bulk has been pairs to 233 thousand tons (-25.8%) and those liquid to 345 thousand tons (+5.2%).
In the first nine months of this year the Spanish harbour port of call has enlivened 55,02 million tons of cargos, with a decrease of the -1,5% on the same period of 2024. In the field of the container the traffic has been of 43,41 million tons (- 1.8%) and is realized with a handling of container pairs to 4,24 million tons (+3.5%), included approximately 1,97 million teu in transit (- 5.4%), 1,15 million teu to the boarding (+14.0%) and 1,17 million teu to the disembarkation (+11.7%). The goods conventional has been attested to 9,13 million tons (+1.0%), the bulk sand banks to 1,08 million tons (-16.1%) and the liquid bulk to 990 thousand tons (+13.0%). In the field of motor vehicles 245 thousand cars were enlivened (-16.9%).