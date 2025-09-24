Agreement to accelerate the implementation of robotics in Fincantieri's production processes

Fincantieri has signed a multi-year collaboration agreement
with Idea Prototipi Srl aimed at ensuring a rapid
Integration of portable multipurpose cobotic solutions into the
production chain of the shipbuilding group, with the aim of
Strengthening automation, digitalisation and sustainability
of its production activities, while promoting the
creation of a highly innovative industrial ecosystem.
The goal is to accelerate the adoption of new solutions
within Fincantieri's production processes, in particular
Italy and abroad. Thanks to the contribution of Idea Prototipi, a company
Friulian at the forefront in the development of integrated solutions
hardware and software in the field of industrial robotics, the
group will be able to quickly integrate advanced solutions,
adapting them to the specific needs of the naval sector, through
a co-development path based on agility and
flexibility.
"The national manufacturing industry - said
Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager
of Fincantieri, commenting on the agreement - has the possibility of
use new production technologies to prolong and
projecting our leadership into the future. Fincantieri in the last
Three years invested in process robotization
shipbuilding with entrepreneurship and pioneering spirit
with a project that we have called "Innovation
workable". This agreement demonstrates that the collaboration between the
with the fabric of SMEs is the most effective way to
accelerate the validation of new production technologies in the
naval industry creating long-term value throughout the
chain. I believe that Fincantieri can be a laboratory for the
country on these issues. It is the beginning of a long but
We are very pleased with the encouraging evidence we are
harvesting every day from the field thanks to the team of experts who
we have put to work together with beautiful realities such as Idea
Prototypes".