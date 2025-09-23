Royal Caribbean agrees with Meyer Turku capacity for a decade to build the Icon ships

The U.S. cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has
A long-term agreement has been signed with the Meyer shipyard
Turku under which the American group secures capacity
to build its own ships at the Finnish shipyard in the
next decade. With the agreement, Royal Caribbean has also confirmed
the order with Meyer Turku for a fifth class cruise ship
"Icon" to take over and agreed
an option for building a seventh ship in the same series
which will be added to the sixth already optioned
(
of 27
August
2024).
To date, the Meyer Turku shipyard has built two
"Icon" class, the Icon of the Seas and the Star
of the Seas delivered in January 2024 and the
last August, while the third ship in the series, Legend of the
Seas, is scheduled for delivery in the summer of next
year. Delivery of the Icon 4 is scheduled for 2027.