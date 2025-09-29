New attack on ships transiting the Gulf of Aden

Today the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
(UKMTO) has announced that a new attack has been carried out on ships
in the Gulf of Aden. The Dubai office of the Royal Navy which has the
monitoring maritime traffic in the region to
Counter the actions of pirates and, in general, attacks against
ships that pass through it, he explained that he had received
communication from the master of a ship located 128 miles away
southeast of Aden that felt an impact in the water and the
sound of an explosion that occurred nearby. Afterwards
the UKMTO has announced that military authorities, of which it has not
specified nationality, announced that a ship is
hit by a bullet and that a
fire.