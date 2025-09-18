The diaphragm in the exploratory tunnel of the Brenner Base Tunnel has been demolished

Today the diaphragm in the tunnel was knocked down
of the Brenner Base Tunnel which, with its 64
including the Innsbruck ring road, will be the
Longest underground rail link in the world
carried out for the Italian part by a consortium of companies led by
by Webuild on behalf of the European joint-stock company
Brenner Base Tunnel - Brenner Basistunnel BBT SE (50%)
Austria - 50% Italy). At a depth of about 1,400 meters
under the Brenner Pass, an institutional delegation crossed the
symbolically the state border inside the tunnel,
along the new European axis that from today physically unites the
two countries.
The Brenner Base Tunnel is the heart of the Corridor
Scandinavian-Mediterranean of the TEN-T trans-European transport network
linking Helsinki (Finland) to Valletta (Malta) and
on which the Munich-Verona axis is also inserted. Once
completed, will allow passenger trains to travel up to
at 250 km/h, reducing travel times between Fortezza and
Innsbruck from 80 to only 25 minutes. An infrastructure designed for
shift freight and passenger traffic from road to rail,
contributing to the decarbonisation of transport in the Alpine area and
the reduction of air and noise pollution.
'The completion of the first underground link between
Italy and Austria - underlined the CEO of Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), Aldo Isi, on the occasion of the event -
represents a historic milestone for railway engineering and for
European mobility, contributing decisively to the
development of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor. The Base Tunnel
of the Brenner will be the longest railway tunnel
underground to the world, as well as a strategic work that
strengthen continental rail interconnection,
promoting sustainability and competitiveness. In
- recalled Isi - RFI is carrying out the upgrading
of the Verona-Fortezza line, the southern access to the Base Tunnel,
a key infrastructure that will allow to increase
capacity of freight and passenger traffic, reduce the time
and improve the regularity of the service,
ensuring concrete benefits for travellers and businesses throughout the world.
Europe. RFI is proud to contribute to this project,
The result of an international collaboration that looks to the future
of mobility".
"Today's result - underlined Pietro Salini,
CEO of Webuild - is the result of a lot of work
made possible by the commitment and expertise of the
people from the Webuild group and companies in the supply chain
in addressing one of the most complex engineering challenges
to the world. We dug under the Alps overcoming conditions
geotechnical solutions thanks also to the adoption of
advanced technologies, ensuring safety and sustainability
at every stage. The tunnel that today unites Italy and Austria is the
symbol of the capacity of the Italian industry of
infrastructures to carry out strategic projects for a future
increasingly green mobility in Europe".