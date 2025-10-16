Strong growth in ABB's quarterly financial performance

In the third quarter of this year, the financial results of the
Swiss group ABB recorded a significant increase. Revenues
amounted to $9.08 billion, up +11.4%
on the period July-September of 2024. Operating profit is
state of 1.66 billion (+27.0%) and net profit of 1.24 billion
dollars (+32.1%). In the third quarter of 2025, the company, which operates
in the electrification and automation sectors, has taken over
new orders for a total value of €9.14 billion (+11.6%) and
At the end of the period, the value of the order book is
Result of €25.05 billion (+9.5%). ABB announced that, in the
Transportation and infrastructure segment, the state of the markets
maritime and port operations continued to be substantial,
even if the quarterly level of new orders is
remained stable, while new orders increased significantly
in the railway sector.
In the first nine months of 2025, the total value of new orders
stood at $28.14 billion, up
+9.9% on the same period of last year. Revenues are
25.92 billion (+6.8%), operating profit at 4.80 billion
billion (+23.1%) and net income at $3.54 billion
(+19,8%).