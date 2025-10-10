The Navy ship Olterra has been launched in Genoa

Yesterday in the Genoese shipyard of T. Mariotti
The launch of the ship Olterra
, the first unit
SDO-SuRS (Special and Diving Operations - Submarine
Rescue Ship), intended for the Italian Navy. This is the
First military project carried out by the Ligurian company. The result of the
collaboration between T. Mariotti and a national industrial ecosystem
of excellence, Olterra
is designed for the rescue of
submarines damaged, support for underwater operations
and the protection of critical subsea infrastructures
of the Mediterranean and beyond.
With a length of 128 meters and a width of 24 meters, the
New unit adopts an electric propulsion system
(IFEP) and a state-of-the-art DP3 dynamic positioning
generation, which allow it to operate with maximum precision
even in adverse weather and sea conditions. The ship may
accommodate up to 200 people including crew and operators of the Command
Divers and Raiders Group "Teseo Tesei"
(COMSUBIN), ensuring continuous operational capabilities and
modular in different scenarios.
Laid down in April 2023 and transferred to Genoa in September
2024 for the final set-up, Olterra now the phases of
integration and trials, with delivery scheduled for 2027.