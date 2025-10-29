Agreement between IDS (Fincantieri) and Next Geosolutions for the development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary IDS - Ingegneria dei
Sistemi, and the Neapolitan Next Geosolutions Europe have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding to launch a strategic collaboration in the
development of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and related
technologies for civil use in the Oil & Gas and
Renewable. The agreement provides that the two companies
combine their respective competences with the aim of defining the
requirements and specifications of new USV platforms, optimized for
offshore operations and for monitoring activities
inspection, inspection and control of the integrity of
Offshore infrastructure.
The collaboration will focus in particular on the development of
of the SAND (Surface Advanced Naval Drone) project, carried out by IDS,
and the development of a new USV model capable of responding to the
operational needs of the main offshore market players.
Through the integration of new technologies,
automation and efficient energy solutions, the two companies
aim to improve performance, range and safety
operations at sea, while paving the way for further developments in the
commercial vehicles already defined: the new generation vehicles
will in fact be used directly by Next Geosolutions and
subsequently placed on the international market, confirming the
concrete industrial value of this collaboration.
Fincantieri has highlighted that with this project it is making its own
entry into a strategic and rapidly evolving segment, that of
of marine surveys, closely linked to the development of
submarine energy and telecommunications infrastructure, where
Autonomous technologies are a key element for
increase the efficiency and safety of operations at sea.
The agreement will also allow for the enhancement of capacities
operational units of the USVs, which will be able to work in synergy with the units
thanks to dedicated launch and recovery systems,
thus increasing efficiency and productivity
of missions. The companies will also explore the possibility of
to jointly develop a new USV vehicle, custom-designed to
the operational needs of Next Geosolutions. This new medium will be able to
include custom features, modular systems, and
specific payloads for offshore survey activities.