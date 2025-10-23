GNV has taken delivery of the new GNV Virgo ro-pax in China

In the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) shipyards in
Canton, China, the award ceremony of
GNV Virgo
, the first ship powered by liquefied natural gas
of the fleet of the GNV ferry company of the MSC group. GNV
Virgo
is the third ro-pax unit on the
renewal of the company's fleet which includes the entry of
eight newly built units by 2030, including
GNV Polaris
and GNV Orion
which are already
operating on the Italian lines of GNV.
With a gross tonnage of about 52,300 tons, a length
of 218 meters, a width of 29.60 meters and a speed of
maximum speed of 25 knots, GNV Virgo has over 420 cabins,
It can accommodate 1,785 passengers and offers a capacity
of 2,770 linear meters.
GNV Virgo will soon leave for Italy where, first
of its entry into service on the Genoa-Palermo route, is
The baptism ceremony scheduled for December 11 in the
port of Palermo.