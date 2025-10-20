In the third quarter, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach increased by +0.7%

In the third quarter of this year, container traffic in the
Port of Long Beach amounted to 2.64 million TEUs,
volume that represents an increase of +0.7% over the same period
of 2024, the new record for this time of year and the second
best result ever being lower only than the historical record
of 2.73 million TEUs scored in the last quarter of 2024.
In addition, in the period July-September 2025 it was
The historical record of container handling was also recorded
which amounted to 1.07 million TEUs (+5.5%). The
full containers at disembarkation and loading, on the other hand, have decreased
respectively by -1.0% and -8.5% to 1.30 million and 272 thousand TEUs.
The slight increase in total traffic in the third
quarter of this year was generated by the increase in the year
year-on-year of +7.0% recorded in July alone, while in August
and in September volumes fell by -1.3% and -3.9%.
In the first nine months of 2025, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 7.39 million TEUs, with an increase of
+6.8% on the same period of last year, of which 3.58
million full TEUs at landing (+5.6%), 829 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (-5.2%) and 2.98 million empty TEUs (+12.5%).