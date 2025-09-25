Sogedim opens a new branch in Modena

The freight transport and logistics company Sogedim Spa has
opened a new branch in Modena which, in addition to the
of Milan and those of Turin and Treviso, strengthens the
proximity network throughout Northern Italy. In the
initially, the Modena branch will be dedicated exclusively to
to UK export traffic and later the services will also be extended
to other European markets. "This further milestone -
commented the CEO and founder of the company
Emanuele Codazzi - makes the brand more competitive
and reaffirms our core business in road transport, thanks to
An import-export service of daily departures that speeds up the
Italy-Europe shipments».