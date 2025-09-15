Commander Claudio Tomei, USCLAC president from 2012 to 2024, has died

Yesterday, in his Viareggio, the commander
Claudio Tomei, 77, president of the workers' union
USCLAC seafarers from 2012 to 2024. Tomei was one of the
most important figures in the trade union world, a protagonist of
numerous battles in favor of the workers, including the one for the
protection of seafarers who have worked in contact with asbestos,
the one for the inclusion of maritime work in the list of jobs
to guarantee the right to vote to seafarers
embarked and that for a greater presence of women in the
sector.
Tomei's career began in 1965, with his first embarkation as a
nautical student on board the ocean fishing vessel Genepesca
10. Three years later, having obtained his diploma, he embarked for more than
a year as a student on the Paola Costa, then as a third
on the Federico C, also owned by Costa. In 1978 his
First boarding as captain, on the bulk carrier
Captain Alberto of the Landi Mare company. In 1981 he joined
Eni as captain, first on the Scarabeo 2 platform in
Sicily and then on the supply vessel Agip Gryphea and on other ships
that provide support services to the platforms in the
Mediterranean, until 1988. From that year until 2005 the commander
then returns to work on board the Perro Negro 2 platforms,
Scarabeo 3, Scarabeo 4 and Perro Negro 4 by
Saipem. Tomei's trade union career began with his entry into the
in USCLAC in 1984, a trade union of which from 2005 to 2012 he was
vice president and then becoming president at the end of 2012.
Friends, colleagues and the whole union team
USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD-CASCODI remember with great affection his
competence, the sympathy, the frankness and the great passion with which
has always carried out its initiatives, always aimed at
improve the working conditions of Italian seafarers.