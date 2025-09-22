SAL Heavy Lift buys two semi-submersible ships from Pan Ocean

German shipping company SAL Heavy Lift has acquired
from the South Korean Pan Ocean the semi-submersible ships Sun Shine
and Sun Rise
which will be taken delivery in Europe on
next October and April 2026. The two units know how to operate
commercially within the framework of the JSI Alliance, the partnership between
the German company and the Dutch Jumbo Shipping and the American
Intermarine deploys a fleet of over 60 ships
specialized in the transport of exceptional and super heavy loads.
The Sun Shine, built in Korea in 2008, has a range of
gross of 17,113 tons and a bridge 148 meters long and 48 meters wide
meters, while the Sun Rise, built in China in 2012, has a
deadweight capacity of 24,629 tons and a bridge 134 meters long and
44 wide. The two ships will be renamed respectively with the
names Luisa and Alma.