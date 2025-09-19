Italferr participates in the largest railway electrification contract in Europe

Italferr has signed the largest contract in Vilnius
ever before achieved in Europe, with the
company of the Italian State Railways group which will have
a leading role, in partnership with other foreign companies,
as part of the Rail Baltica project, a priority infrastructure
and strategic for the European Union that will extend for 870
kilometers involving five countries: Poland, Lithuania, Latvia,
Estonia and, indirectly, Finland as well. The total value
of the contract is 1.7 billion euros. The line
will run from Warsaw to Tallinn, where it is planned to
a future submarine link to Helsinki.
The FS Group engineering company will have the
supervising and coordinating the implementation of the
signalling and energy subsystems, as well as taking care of the
of the works management for the construction of the new high line
speed in Latvia, 230 km double-track.
The contract signed with the COBELEC consortium (Cobra Group &
Grupo Elecnor) represents a milestone for the development of
infrastructure of the Baltic region and its integration
within the TEN-T network of the European rail system by
2030, with significant impacts in terms of sustainability,
energy efficiency and interoperability. Expected benefits
also for the economic and employment impact with the creation of
about 13 thousand jobs during the construction phase.
The project is expected to contribute to the growth of the
regional GDP by 0.5-0.7% per year, stimulating urban development,
tourism and new business opportunities. Also planned
an estimated 30-40% reduction in heavy road traffic and a
savings of 7.1 billion euros.