Boluda buys Royal Boskalis' towing and rescue operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea

The Spanish maritime and logistics group Boluda continues its
acquisition campaign by buying the towing and
Maritime rescue in Australia and Papua New Guinea
of the Dutch Royal Boskalis for 640 million dollars. The group
Iberico highlighted that with the transaction it consolidates its
position at the top of the ship towing industry with a
presence in 232 ports on five continents, with the largest fleet
large in the world with over 850 ships including tugs and units
rescue and with 8,000 employees and 1,500 employees in the
administrative.
Specifying that with this transaction Boluda Towage strengthens
its presence in Asia, where it also operates in Hong Kong, Singapore,
Malaysia and East Timor, the Spanish group also pointed out that
the ports of Sydney, Perth, Botany, Gladstone, Brisbane, Newcastle,
Melbourne, Weipa, Mackay, Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) and
Launceston (Tasmania) are industrial centres with a significant
Raw material flow, such as iron ore, coal, gas
natural steel, gold and lithium, essential for the energy industry,
technology and steel industry and play a key role in the economy
connecting Australia's natural resource production
with major global markets, especially Asia.