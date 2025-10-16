A Norwegian delegation visits the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea

Yesterday the representatives of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea welcomed in the headquarters of the institution in
Livorno a Norwegian delegation of companies in the maritime sector
for a discussion on development projects related to the theme of
environmental sustainability. In particular, the delegation
led by Innovation Norway, a government body headed by the
Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as official
Norwegian Government Trade Promotion Organization
abroad, he participated in an institutional meeting during which
The Port Authority was represented by the Promotion Manager
Claudio Capuano and several competent officials of the management
Planning and Studies and the Budget and Finance Directorate which
outlined the strategic objectives, actions and
Actions initiated by the Port Authority in the field of sustainability
environmental issue, a theme towards which the commitment has translated into
construction of an investment package for about 100
million euros financed mostly with funds from the Plan
National Complementary and National Recovery Plan and
Resilience. Among the interventions reported, those relating to the works
of electrification of the docks, already entrusted (for 77
million euros) and the interventions, also entrusted, of
construction of photovoltaic systems in the ports of Livorno,
Piombino and the Island of Elba (for almost 20 million).