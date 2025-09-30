Last month, cargo traffic in Chinese seaports increased by +4.5%

Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.58 billion
tons of goods, with an increase of +4.7% over August
2024, of which 1.00 billion tons handled by ports
maritime (+4.5%) and 580.0 million tonnes from inland ports
(+5,0%). Traffic to and from abroad alone amounted to
overall to 493.4 million tons (+4.9%), of which 440.4 million tons
million tons of cargo passed through ports
maritime (+4.6%) and 53.0 million tons of cargo
through inland ports (+7.5%).
Among the main Chinese ports by total traffic volume
of goods, in August 2025 Ningbo-Zhoushan port has
handled 126.5 million tons (+6.9%), the port of
Shanghai 74.1 million tons (+8.6%), the port of Tangshan
73.4 million tons (+4.0%), the port of Qingdao 63.9 million
of tons (+4.2%), the port of Guangzhou 57.2 million
tons (+2.4%), the port of Rizhao 53.9 million tons
(+2.3%) and the port of Tianjin 52.0 million tons (+1.1%).
Last month, the only container traffic handled by the
Chinese ports amounted to 31.5 million TEUs (+6.5%),
Including more than 27.7 million TEUs handled by seaports
(+6.8%) and more than 3.7 million TEUs from inland ports
(+4,2%). Among the main container ports, the port of call of
Shanghai handled 5.0 million TEUs (+11.3%), the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan 4.0 million TEUs (+11.7%), Shenzhen Port
3.2 million TEUs (+1.9%), the port of Qingdao 2.8 million TEUs
(+4.9%), the port of Guangzhou 2.4 million TEUs (+3.4%), the port
of Tianjin 2.2 million TEUs (+3.3%) and the port of Xiamen 1.1
million TEUs (-3.6%).
In the first eight months of 2025, Chinese ports handled a
of 12.0 billion tonnes of goods, with an increase in
by +4.4% on the same period last year, of which 7.7
billion tonnes in seaports (+3.1%) and 4.3 billion tonnes in
tons in inland ports (+6.9%). The total traffic alone
foreign sales amounted to 3.7 billion tonnes
(+2.7%), of which over 3.3 million tonnes were handled by
seaports (+2.5%) and 381.0 million tonnes from ports
interior (+4.3%).
The container sector closed the January-August period
this year with traffic of 234.4 million TEUs (+6.3%),
of which 206.5 million TEUs handled by seaports (+6.5%)
and almost 28.0 million TEUs from Inland Ports (+4.6%).