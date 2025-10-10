Four icebreakers for the US Coast Guard will be built in Finland

Yesterday in Washington the presidents of the USA and Finland, Donald Trump
and Alexander Stubb, signed a memorandum of understanding
focused on cooperation in shipbuilding
icebreaker, an understanding - the parties specified - that it will be
at the basis of commercial agreements between the Coast Guard
and Finnish companies. In particular, four
of the eleven icebreakers with which the US Coast will be equipped
Guard will be built in Finland, constructions of such units
naval ships that will be the first to be commissioned by the United States
abroad.