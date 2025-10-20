Global Ports Holding has signed the contract for the management of the Casablanca cruise terminal

In recent days, the consortium has a 51% stake in the company
terminal operator Global Ports Holding (GPH), 40% from the Moroccan
Steya and 9% by the consulting firm Ocean
Infrastructures Management of the Spanish Ocean Capital Partners,
who last year at the end of a tender was selected
by the Moroccan port authority Agence Nationale des Ports
(ANP) as the preferred bidder for terminal operation
cruises of the port of Casablanca, signed the relevant contract
of concession for a duration of 15 years with an option for an extension
of 20 years. The consortium is expected to take over the management
of the terminal early next year.
In 2025, the port of Casablanca was scaled by 103
cruise ships for a total of over 140 thousand passengers, traffic
which is expected to exceed 160 thousand passengers by 2027
and then aim for 350 thousand passengers per year.