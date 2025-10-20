Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships will be refueled by renewable fuels in the port of Barcelona

The American cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
(NCLH), which is commercially active under the Norwegian brands
Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has signed
an agreement with the Spanish energy group Repsol that provides for the
supply of renewable fuels to the company's ships
that will call at the port of Barcelona. The agreement,
lasting eight years, provides that starting from the season
2026 Repsol offers the three brands of the NCHL group a range of
renewable fuels, including biofuels, and from 2029 methanol
renewable. The fuels supplied will all be certified
as part of the International Sustainability and Carbon system
Certification (ISCC) in line with the directives of the European Union.
Renewable methanol supplied by Repsol in the port of
Barcelona will be produced at the Ecoplanta plant
of the Spanish company in Tarragona, where the
transformation of municipal waste into renewable fuels and
circular products. The new plant, whose entry into operation is
scheduled for 2029, will have the capacity to treat
up to 400,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per year, and
transform them into 240,000 tonnes of renewable fuels and
circular products. NCLH is the first company to sign
an agreement for the renewable methanol produced by the plant
Ecoplanta.