In August, cargo traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +20.3%

After the -49.1% year-on-year decline recorded last year
July, in the following month the traffic of goods in the port of
Taranto marked an increase of +20.3% over August 2024 being
amounted to 1.18 million tonnes. Growth has been
generated by the increase in volumes of liquid and solid bulk cargo
respectively to 458 thousand tons (+19.6%) and 673 thousand tons
(+50,4%). Goods in containers, with 6 thousand tons, have
-2.7% and the
other miscellaneous goods with 45 thousand tons (+69.1%).
In the first eight months of 2025, the Apulian port of call
handled a total of 8.78 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +16.7% over the same period last year, of which
2.85 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+6.1%), 4.36 million tonnes
of tons of dry bulk (+21.6%), 61 thousand tons of goods
containerized (-32.3%) and 1.51 million tons of other goods
miscellaneous (+30.1%). The total passenger traffic passed through
the port was 103 thousand units (-1.8%).
Meanwhile, the ferry Drea, which was part of the fleet
of Moby and was recently sold to the Messina-based Med
Fuel, was also rejected by the port of Taranto as
the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea has not
authorized the docking of the ship "keeping as a priority
- explained the port authority - of legitimate concerns
expressed by the local community about possible risks related to
in the presence of asbestos". In recent weeks, in fact, the
Drea had landed in Split precisely to carry out the
removal of asbestos-containing panels at the shipyard
Brodosplit, but the Croatian Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Maritime
Infrastructure had imposed the departure of the ferry as the
removal of the asbestos would have taken place in violation of the
national regulations. Subsequently, the ship was rejected
also from the port of Crotone, and now also from Taranto, even if at the
was allowed to stop temporarily in the
Apulian port as the commander of the unit
declared a state of emergency in view of the difficult
weather conditions and the consequent possible subsidence of the
tow cable that connects it to the tugboat.