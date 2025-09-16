The first commercial ship is expected in Ravenna at the public quay in Largo Trattaroli

The first ship is expected tomorrow in the port of Ravenna
commercial at the public quay in Largo Trattaroli which is
was built by the Port System Authority
as part of the Ravenna Port Hub project, whose construction
ended in September 2024 and is currently
partially occupied by the construction site for the construction of the
regasification terminal. It is the AICC Huanghu car carrier of the
AICC company, two hundred long and thirty-eight meters wide, which
transports from China cars of the Omoda & Jaecoo brand,
of which about 1,100 vehicles destined for the Italian market that will be
disembarked thanks to the Port Company of Ravenna and will be
placed and stored in the newly equipped yards
construction managed by Asia - Altmann Sapir Intermodal Automotive in
Trattaroli occupying a part of the larger area of
Sapir property destined for the new container terminal.