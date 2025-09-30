ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.

The logistics company ALS Spa of the FBH group (family
Bertola), recently acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping
Srl and Moda Express of USA Inc., companies with offices in Italy,
France, the United Kingdom and the United States. «With the entry into T.W.S.
and Moda Express - explained the vice president of the ALS group, Marco
Bertola - we concretely strengthen our ability to
to serve fashion & luxury brands in a sector in which every
detail is fundamental. This acquisition allows us to
Ensure even more reliability, precision and care
of creations, the result of talent and craftsmanship, throughout the
supply chain".
In 2024, ALS, which has approximately 2,300 employees, recorded a
turnover of 184.9 million euros and in 2025 a
turnover of 258.4 million euros. T.W.S. and Moda Express,
Founded in 1992 and with around 500 employees, they are active with 15 locations
and in 2024 totalled revenues of more than €68 million
of euros.