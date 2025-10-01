ONE will not apply to the new US taxes on Chinese ships

The container shipping company Ocean Network
Express (ONE) of Singapore announced today that it will not apply
no price surcharge for your sea shipments
related to the introduction of the
new taxes, the value of which will be progressively increased in the
next three years, to be borne by maritime transport services
operated by vessels owned or operated or built by China
which will call at US ports, the amounts of which have been
announced in April by the Office of the United States Trade
Representative
(
of 18
April
2025).
In addition, ONE highlighted that it is committed to ensuring
reliability of its services and that its network of
services will not undergo any changes at the moment.