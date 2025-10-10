The maritime, port and logistics sector asks MIT for clarification on the rule on waiting times for the loading and unloading of goods

Associations in the maritime, port and logistics sector
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica, Confitarma,
Fedespedi and Uniport have asked the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport the start of a dialogue
concrete aimed at determining the identification of correct
Application indications of Law 105/2025 which regulates the timing
waiting time for loading and unloading goods. This is a
following a letter received from the associations
of road haulage Aliai, Assotir, Cna Fita, Confartigianato
Transport, Lega Cooperative and Trasportiunita who called for
the attention of operators in the logistics chain and
institutions competent for the strict application of the law.
In the letter, the road haulage representatives
recalled that the rule provides that the related exemption period
waiting for vehicles to be able to carry out loading operations
and unloading, to be calculated from the time of the carrier's arrival at the place
loading or unloading of the goods until the departure of the same,
is equal to ninety minutes for each operation and that, beyond this
threshold, compensation of €100 is provided for each hour or
fraction of an hour of additional waiting.
Pointing out that "these provisions have a
and constitute a fundamental safeguard to protect the
regularity and professional safety of hauliers
and the economic sustainability of companies in the sector",
The road haulage associations have warned that, in the absence of
of concrete responses, are ready to take action to
mobilization and protest in defense of the rights of companies and
road haulage workers.
In the request to the Ministry, Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica, Confitarma,
Fedespedi and Uniport recalled that they had already reported to the ministry
"the emergence of widespread problems in every context of the
logistics due to a non-univocal interpretation and discrepancies
indications for the application of the rule in question, from which the
arising from disputes, discrasias of behaviors, slowdowns
in operational activities and prejudice in relations between the
different players in the supply chain. We reiterate everyone's interest -
the letter continues - so that certainty can be guaranteed
of contractual relationships, balance and long-term responsibility
the entire logistics and transport chain. We need, each
towards its own area of representation of an intervention
by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport aimed at
ensure uniform application in compliance with the principles of
efficiency and collaboration that characterize the contributions between
industry, transport and logistics".