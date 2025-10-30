In the third quarter, CIMC's container sales decreased by -36.0%

In the second quarter of this year, the
Decline in China's financial and commercial results
International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) started in
previous quarter and determined by comparison with the same
periods in 2024 when performance had peaked
Strong demand for intermodal containers
produced by the company. In the period July-September of this year, the
CIMC container sales declined by
-36.0% caused by reduced container sales for
dry loads which amounted to 676 thousand TEUs (-38.8%),
while reefer container sales continued to grow
having been equal to over 61 thousand TEUs (+26.3%).
In the third quarter of 2025, CIMC's revenues amounted to
to 41.0 billion yuan ($5.8 billion), with a
decrease of -17.8% on the same period last year.
Operating profit was €923.5 million (-56.1%) and profit
net of 630.9 million yuan (-52.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, revenues stood at
117.1 billion yuan, down -9.2% over the same period
of 2024. Operating profit was 3.74 billion
(-11.4%) and net profit at €2.39 billion (-12.2%). In the period the
sales of dry cargo containers amounted to 1.8
million TEUs (-27.5%) and those of containers at temperature
controlled at 153 thousand TEUs (+64.3%).