General States of the Logistics: renewed the alliance of the North West
Regions Liguria, Lombardy and Piedmont, MIT, RFI and Ferrovienord sign the agreement
Torino
October 23, 2025
Today the regional authorities of Liguria, Lombardy and Piedmont, the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport, Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) and Ferrovienord have undersigned the renewal of the agreement protocol signed in 2019 for the establishment of a permanent table of monitoring of the strategic infrastructures of the North-West. The document confirms the common will to strengthen the logistic system of the most productive area of the country, promoting competitiveness, sustainability and territorial integration. The signature took place at the conclusion of the General States of the Logistics of the North-West 2025, hosted yesterday and today in the new Congress Centre of the Piedmont Region, officially inaugurated on this occasion.
The triangle of the North-West, Piedmont, Lombardy and Liguria - it has evidenced the president of the Piedmont regional agency, Alberto Cirio returns "to be locomotive of our Country thanks to its position in the heart of Europe and thanks to the infrastructure we have realized and to those that are completing, like the Tav and the Third Valico, which really represent the engine of our development. The numbers already tell us how strategic this is: today the North-West GDP grows by 0.9%, more than the national average and more than that of the North-East which has for years been stronger than the rest of the country, and it is also so for the occupation that here it climbed by 1.6% regarding the 0.9 of the North-East. We are in full part among the strongest regions of Europe, with connections of goods and people who, thanks to the new works, will be faster, for example with the completion of the Third Valley when Turin-Genova and Milan will be connected in an hour or little more reporting the industrial triangle to be increasingly central in Europe".
"The North-West - it has emphasized the president of the Liguria Region, Marco Bucci - is the logistic heart of Europe and Liguria, with its landings, is the port of the Mediterranean. It is a world that must count on infrastructure, intermodalità, sustainability, data. The logistics of the future cannot ignore the digitization and Liguria is already a leader thanks to the companies of excellence that operate on the territory. The 2025 edition of the General States marks a further step because Liguria, Lombardy and Piedmont consolidate an interregional retroportuale strategy, building a multicentric system that works as a single large metropolitan city".
The president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, has found that "if the North-West grows, Italy grows. Logistics - added - is not a technical sector, but an infrastructure of growth, employment and competitiveness of the country system. It is the backbone of our "knowledge" and the precondition for an Italy that exports, produces, innovates. Working together, Regions, MIT, RFI, enterprises and territories, means putting the country on the right tracks: development, efficiency and cohesion. That's why we decided to work together ten years ago, and today with conviction we are renouncing a synergy that has proved successful. It is the recipe of the good government that we apply and that we want to continue to apply".
