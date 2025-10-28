Cargo traffic handled by the port of Rotterdam was stable in the third quarter

After three quarters of decline, in the July-September period
by 2025, freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam is
stable result as approximately 109 million euros were moved
tons of cargo, volume similar to that of the same period
last year. The stability of the traffic volume is
generated by a +2% increase in goods on landing
amounted to 78 million tonnes, which offset a drop of
-4% of those on boarding, which fell to over 31 million tons.
In the third quarter of this year, the total traffic alone
of containerized goods was 34 million
tons (0%) and was made with a
of containers equal to 3.7 million TEUs (+3%). A decrease was recorded in
results both rolling stock with about 6.5 million tons (-2%)
and conventional goods with 1.4 million tons (-7%). In the
liquid bulk sector, the total figure was over
50 million tonnes (+1%), including 25.8 million tonnes
of crude oil (+3%), 12.7 million tons of products
refined oil (-8%), 3.1 million tons of gas
liquefied natural (+29%) and 8.6 million tonnes of other
liquid loads (0%). In the dry bulk segment, traffic
was 17 million tons (+1%), of which 6.3 million
tonnes of minerals and scrap (-18%), 4.7 million tonnes of
tons of coal (+42%), 3.1 million tons of products
(+15%) and 2.9 million tons of other dry bulk
(-7%).
In the first nine months of this year, the global volume of traffic
was 320.2 million tonnes, down by
-2.6% over the same period in 2024, a reduction that was
mainly produced by the reduced movement of minerals
iron and scrap (-12.7%) and petroleum products (-17.2%), while
the traffic of various goods was stable. In the
container sector, traffic was 100.5 million
of tons (-0.6%) and was carried out by moving
over 10.7 million TEUs (+3.0%). Rolling stock totaled 19.4
million tons (-0.1%) and conventional goods 4.6 million
of tons (+1.1%). The total volume of liquid bulk is
146.4 million tons (-3.4%) and that of bulk
dry waste by 49.3 million tons (-5.6%).