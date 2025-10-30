Intermodal transport operators and associations are urging the German government to take measures to save the sector
Open letter to the Minister of Transport and the CEO of the DB group
Bruxelles
October 30, 2025
In an open letter addressed to the German Minister for Foreign Affairs,
Patrick Schnieder, and the CEO of the
German railway group Deutsche Bahn (DB), Evelyn Palla,
the European Rail Freight Association (ERFA), Fermerci, Hupac,
Kombiverkehr, SGKV, TX Logistik and Union International Rail Road
(UIRR) have called for the combined transport sector to be saved.
"For many years," they recalled in the letter, "the
combined transport has been the growth engine of the
Rail freight transport, a beacon of hope for policies
climate and transport policies. Moving freight
from road to rail seemed obvious, with growth rates
3 to 7% per year. But now - they pointed out - that's all
finished. After years of gradual deterioration of the infrastructure
rail transport, freight performance is bad,
reliability is bad and production costs are
skyrocketing due to cancellations, diversions and delays of
trains. And now, in addition to the numerous construction sites, the interruptions and
existing bottlenecks, work is on the way
renovation of the corridors. Deviations are proposed for
Six-month full closures, but their sustainability
economic is uncertain. The experience of the previous phases of
construction shows that restrictions are to be expected as trains are more
track profiles not suitable for freight transport or routes
significantly longer. These conditions lead to
jeopardising the competitiveness of rail freight transport and
lead to the cancellation of trains and the transfer of traffic
on the road".
"To this - the letter continues -
in addition to the costs of using the railway, which are in
constant increase. From 2023, the tolls for access to the tracks are
increased by 19% and further increases are expected for 2026 between
25% and 35%. Penalties are applied for cancellations with
short notice, although many are a direct consequence of the
poor network quality. Wagon storage
which have to be withdrawn from service due to the
lack of competitiveness now entails considerable costs.
The result is that the competitiveness of transport
is decreasing. While transport prices
rail transport costs remain
stable or even decreasing. No wonder that
Long-standing customers are also turning their backs on transport
arranged. We hear daily about a return to the
a process that is happening rapidly and that has
difficult to reverse. Those who bought new trucks and hired
Drivers usually stay there permanently. This trend is
already visible and documented. On the corridor of the Valley of the
Rhine through Switzerland, combined transport is
decreased by 7.6% in recent years, while freight transport on
increased by 7.2%, which means the
transfer of 86,000 trucks from the rails. For the next few years,
We expect a 20 to 30% reduction in the capacity of
rail freight transport due to the modernisation of the corridor,
resulting in hundreds of thousands of additional trips of
truck. Only on the main transalpine corridors through Austria
and Switzerland, this translates into around 500,000 shipments of
more trucks, with an increase in emissions,
congestion and the risk of accidents. This return to transport
on the road would nullify the government's ten-year investments
in modern terminal infrastructures, in line with the
Guidelines for transport transhipment facilities
combined'.
«Even the huge investments
railway infrastructure, such as the Base Tunnel
Gotthard Base Tunnel and the Brenner Base Tunnel - have noted
the signatories of the letter - would be nullified in the medium to long term
term. These projects have been carried out in the confidence that the
Federal Republic of Germany, as an important hub
and transit corridor, would provide the capacity
necessary and therefore contributed significantly to the
competitiveness of Europe in a global comparison, in particular
with Asia".
Denouncing that "the indifference of the politics of the
transport compared to combined transport is alarming"
despite the fact that "efficient logistics is the lifeblood
of German industry', associations and companies
have called for "short and medium-term measures
To halt the impending decline of rail freight transport:
No increase - is the first request - in access fees
to the railway lines for 2026". Therefore, "guarantee
capacity equal to at least 90% of the current capacity
transport as part of all corridor upgrades and
of long-term construction projects. Modernisation of
suitable alternative routes with the same parameters relating to
length, weight and profile of the trains of the main lines.
Allocation of train paths in the event of a bottleneck on the
market demand. Consideration of the profile, the
load of trains and scheduling to maintain the greatest possible
possible number of transports on the tracks. Hardship compensation
for low-quality track sections during the
modernisation of the corridor, to support connections
which would otherwise have to be interrupted." Finally, it is
requested the "suspension of cancellation penalties",
and all this "until the restoration of a quality
of the acceptable network".
"At stake," the signatories underlined, "are the
security of supply for industry, competitiveness
as an economic centre, climate targets and, for example,
many companies, simply, their economic survival".
