CMA CGM - RSGT partnership to operate a new container terminal in the Port of Jeddah

The French shipping group CMA CGM has entered into an agreement with
the Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) to establish a joint
venture that will manage the new Terminal 4 for the traffic of
container in the port of Jeddah. The new company will be
owned by RSGT and CMA Terminals, a terminal subsidiary of the
French group, and will manage the landing through a
sub-concession under the concession deed in force since
2020 that RSGT signed with the national port authority
Mawani, which includes an option to expand capacity
precisely in the area of Terminal 4
(
of 23
December
2019). The joint venture will operate an area
terminal which will have a capacity of 2.6 million
TEU per year adjacent to the terminals currently operated by RSGT.
The new partnership plans to invest 1.7 billion riyals
($450 million) in the new Terminal 4.