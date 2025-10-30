COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenues

In the third quarter of this year, a period in which it
New quarterly containerized traffic record recorded
Handled by the Group's port terminals
(
of 15
October
2025), China's COSCO Shipping Ports also scored
its new all-time record of quarterly revenues which are
amounted to $428.7 million, with an increase of +7.4% on the previous year.
third quarter of 2024. The growth of
operating costs amounted to €321.3 million (+11.2%). Useful
operating and net profit fell by
-10.7% and -3.6% falling to $62.0 million and $99.2 million.
In the first nine months of 2025, the revenues of the terminal operator group
were $1.23 billion, with an increase in
by +11.4% on the same period of last year. Costs
operating operations totalled €908.2 million (+13.5%). The profit
operating income was €198.9 million (+4.7%) and net profit of
$323.6 million (+19.1%).