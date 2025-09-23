DBA will supply the new Terminal Operating System of the Georgian port of Batumi

The Italian DBA Group, a company specialized in the
connectivity of networks and solutions to support the
lifecycle of infrastructure, has signed through the
DBA controlled a contract with Batumi Sea Port for the supply,
the development and implementation of the new Terminal Operating System
(TOS) of the Georgian port of Batumi. The new software platform,
entirely designed by DBA, will allow the complete
digitization of port logistics processes, with the aim of
automate the management of terminal operations, optimize
resource planning and improving efficiency and
traceability of goods flows. The system will include,
in addition, advanced Electronic Data Interchange features
(EDI), reporting and data monitoring.
The Batumi project, with a total duration of 11 months,
includes all phases of development, testing and operational testing of the
port system, which represents a logistical node of
growing importance for traffic between Asia and Europe.
"This project - commented Raffaele De Bettin, CEO
of DBA Group - further strengthens our presence along the
Middle Corridor, the New Silk Road, an area in which
We want to continue to invest in innovation, consolidating
our role as a strategic player after the
experiences already started in Bulgaria (Burgas and Varna), Georgia
(NPCS) and Azerbaijan (port of Baku)'.