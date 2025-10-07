Ten European rail associations are calling for the acceleration of the completion of the TEN-T network
The need to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of interoperable systems at European level was highlighted
Bruxelles
October 7, 2025
In a joint statement, ten European associations of the
the railway sector have called on the governments of the EU Member States and the
Members of the European Parliament to give strong support to the
European Connecting Europe Transport Facility programme
(CEF Transport), maintaining its level of ambition, and to take action
to enable the acceleration of network completion
TEN-T trans-European transport system.
The signatory associations AERRL (Association of European Rail
Rolling stock Lessors), ALLRAIL (Alliance of Passenger Rail New
Entrants in Europe), CER (Community of European Railway and
Infrastructure Companies), CT4EU (Combined Transport for Europe
2024-26), EIM (European Rail Infrastructure Managers), ERFA
(European Rail Freight Association), UIP (International Union of
Wagon Keepers), UITP (International Association of Public
Transport), UIRR (International Union of combined Road-Rail
transport companies) and UNIFE (European Rail Supply Industry
Association) expressed their support for the proposal of the
16 July of the European Commission to continue the
Connecting Europe Facility programme under the Framework
Multiannual EU Financial for the period 2028-2034. The
proposal provides for an increase in the overall budget of the EFC
Transport at 45.7 billion euros. The ten associations have
however, noted that, net of mobility expenses
in the military sector, CEF Transport is expected to provide a
Budget of €30 billion, or one billion less
compared to the current seven-year budget, while the budget for the
Military mobility rises to 15.7 billion compared to the current
two billion euros.
Highlighting that the infrastructures and activities of
rail transport form the backbone of the
European civil and military connectivity, the ten associations
stressed that a transport infrastructure network
interoperable and resilient European Union, as described in the
TEN-T Regulation, is therefore essential for the safety and security of the
economic competitiveness of the European Union. In
declaration, AERRL, ALLRAIL, CER, CT4EU, EIM, ERFA, UIP, UITP,
UIRR and UNIFE have noted that, "despite the fact that in recent years
significant progress has been made towards achieving the
creation of a single European railway area, continue to
significant bottlenecks along core networks,
"extended core" and "comprehensive" of the
TEN-T. These obstacles - the associations remarked - are
particularly relevant in international connections, where a
Smooth connectivity continues to be problematic, so
such as in urban nodes and multimodal hubs where goods and passengers
should change modes of transport without a solution
continuity. Solving these bottlenecks -
explained - is essential to provide better services of
rail transport for passengers and goods, and
to meet the needs of military mobility".
The ten associations have expressed support for the proposal
put forward in July by the European Commission because, in
- they specified - "the future CEF will finance
infrastructure projects with a significant size
and dual-use military mobility projects"
and praised "this strategic approach"
stressing "the fundamental importance of ensuring
sufficient funding for the implementation of systems
interoperable at European level, including ERTMS, as well as for
the development of an efficient European rail network and
in particular high-speed rail and its
ancillary network, including through resilient multimodal hubs and
Efficient. At the same time - they observed - it is necessary
ensure that EU citizens and all stakeholders
also see the benefits of defence investments in their
daily mobility options".
