Sergio Liardo is the new commander general of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard

Today in Rome, at the General Command of the Corps of
Port Authorities - Coast Guard, the
Ceremony of rotation in the office of Commander General between
Chief Inspector Admiral Nicola Carlone and Inspector Admiral
head Sergio Liardo. At the handover ceremony, the
attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the
Undersecretary of State for Defence, Matteo Perego di Cremnago,
Chief of Defence Staff, General Luciano Portolano, and
the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral of
Enrico Credendino team. Present, among the numerous authorities,
also the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, the minister
Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry,
Francesco Lollobrigida, the Minister for Civil Protection and
Policies of the Sea, Nello Musumeci, and the Minister for Public Affairs
Administration, Paolo Zangrillo.
Born in Catania in 1961, he graduated in Geological Sciences,
Admiral Sergio Liardo has embarked on a long and prestigious
career in the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard.
With over 3,000 flight hours as a pilot of the aircraft of the
Corps, he has held numerous positions of command and responsibility:
from the Maritime District of Agropoli at the head of the 2nd Nucleus
Catania plane, passing through the Command of the Maritime Directorate
of Liguria and the port of Genoa, up to the top roles at the
General Command. Already deputy commander general, Liardo hires
today the leadership of the Corps.