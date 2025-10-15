In Indonesia, two accidents on the same ship in the same shipyard cause 14 deaths

This morning at the Indonesian ASL shipyard in Tanjung Uncang
(Batam) of ASL Marine Holdings ten people and more died
20 were injured as a result of an explosion on board the
Federal II,
a Floating, Storage and Offloading unit
with a capacity of 69 thousand tons deadweight
owned by the Indonesian company PT Eastern Jason (PTEJ)
on which last June 24, while he was on the same construction site
for periodic maintenance, a fire had broken out
which had caused the death of four people and the wounding of
as many.