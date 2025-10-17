From MIT the request for an agreement for Consalvo as president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure
and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed the request for an agreement
for the appointment of engineer Marco Consalvo as president
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Eastern. The agreement was transmitted to the president of the
Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Massimiliano Fedriga, as expected
by current legislation, to complete the formal process of
designation of the new top management of the body that administers the ports of
Trieste and Monfalcone. Fedriga announced that "the Region
Friuli Venezia Giulia will express its agreement on the
name proposed by the Ministry of Transport to fill the
role of president of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea, or Marco Consalvo. Consalvo - has
highlighted the president of the regional body - is a person
competent and appreciated with a track record of proven experience
national and international. The hope is that, once the process is completed
necessary for the appointment, can take on this new
important task and bring the activity back to ordinariness
of our ports".
We remind you that Consalvo is CEO and
director of Aeroporto Friuli Venezia Giulia Spa and that its
career has almost entirely taken place in the
airport sector (Naples and Rimini airports).