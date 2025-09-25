In the second quarter of 2025, freight at the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +6.0%

In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic
from the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by
+6.0% compared to the same period last year being
amounted to 16.84 million tonnes, with growth that
was more pronounced for goods on landing, which were equal to
to 8.93 million tonnes (+8.2%), compared to that of goods
which totalled 7.91 million tonnes
(+3,5%).
In addition, the overall increase in cargo volumes was
generated by the increase in the traffic of various goods that has been
amounted to 14.74 million tonnes (+8.6%), of which 13.05 million tonnes
million tons of containerized goods (+9.5%) made
with container handling of 1,224,593 TEUs (+11.1%)
and 1.69 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+1.8%), including
737 thousand tons of rolling stock (+10.3%), 379 thousand tons of
steel industry (-32.4%), 91 thousand tons of forest products
(-48.6%) and 484 thousand tons of other cargo (+89.1%). Bulk
decreased by -3.2% to 1.83 million
tons, of which 914 thousand tons of minerals (-15.7%), 173 thousand tons
tons of cereals and food products (+44.2%), 13 thousand
tonnes of coal (-51.9%) and 1.0 million tonnes of other
loads (-7.8%). Liquid bulk cargo suffered a significant
reduction having amounted to 274 thousand tons (-36.1%).
In the first six months of 2025, the German port of call
handled 32.55 million tons of goods globally, with a
increase of +5.3% over the first half of last year,
of which 17.00 million tons of goods at unloading (+7.9%) and 15.55 million tons of goods at unloading
million tons of goods at embarkation (+2.6%). The total volume
of miscellaneous goods was 28.65 million tons
(+6.0%), of which 25.43 million tonnes of containerised goods
(+6.6%) made by handling 2,418,058 TEUs (+8.8%) and 3.22 million
tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+1.1%). In the field of
3.35 million tons of cargo were handled
solids (+6.0%) and 550 thousand tons of liquid cargo (-23.7%).