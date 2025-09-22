Permanent discussion table between Confindustria Nautica and Federagenti

On the occasion of the International Boat Show taking place in
Genoa, today Federagenti, the federation of agents and mediators
has signed a memorandum of understanding with Confindustria
Nautica, the national trade association of the entire supply chain
which commits the two organizations to the establishment of a
permanent discussion table coordinated by the respective secretaries
general and general manager. The agreement concerns sharing
of sector data, the result of the work of the respective Study Centres
the promotion and organization of conferences, seminars and conferences
joint organization of events for training, dissemination and
and promotional activities on yachting-related issues
yachting and, more generally,
to the blue economy the consultation on advocacy activities
and institutional representation.