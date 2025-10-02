ESPO urges IMO states to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework

The view of the Marine Environment Protection meeting
Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which
will be held from 14 to 17 October in London, the European
Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) urged IMO Member States
to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework, the draft
regulation for the decarbonisation of shipping, which is
was approved by the MEPC last April
(
of the 11th
April
2025).
In addition, the European Ports Association has called on the
European Commission to ensure that the current EU rules in
including the FuelEU Maritime Regulation and the Emissions
Trading System (ETS), are fully aligned with the new
alignment that - ESPO highlighted - is
essential to avoid double payments, reduce burdens
market distortions and loss of
business that - the association underlined - are already
undermining the competitiveness of European ports.
"Combining decarbonisation and competitiveness -
noted Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary-General of ESPO -
the priority of this Commission. The adoption of Net-Zero
framework and the subsequent immediate action of the
Commission for maximum alignment of the EU ETS for the sector
maritime transport sector would give a strong signal to the EU port sector that
the Commission acts on its promises. The ports
- added Ryckbost - are the strongholds of the future
resilient Europe, but can play their role in the
role only if they remain competitive".