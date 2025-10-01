In the third quarter, Italy's connection index to the global container shipping services network grew by +2.7%

In the third quarter of this year, it returned to growth
the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) connection
of Italy to the network of global containerized maritime services
which is defined by the United Nations Conference on the
Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and which has as its reference the value
100 percent of global port connectivity in the first
quarter of 2023. In the July-August period of 2025, the
assigned to Italy is 289.9, with an increase of +2.7%
on the same period last year.
Among the main European maritime nations, to total the
Sweden was the largest decline in its LSCI index, with
an index of 116.1 (-2.2%) followed by France with 261.3 (-1.9%),
Spain with 421.1 (-1.5%), Belgium with 344.0 (-0.8%) and Portugal with
182,5 (-0,3%). The largest increase in the LSCI index
was recorded by Turkey with an index of 317.0
(+15.8%) followed by Poland with 142.6 (+10.5%), Germany with 323.3
(+6.3%), Denmark with 91.8 (+5.0%), United Kingdom with 396.5 (+4.7%),
Croatia with 62.5 (+3.4%), Italy with 289.9 (+2.7%), Slovenia with
77.2 (+1.5%), Malta with 110.6 (+1.3%), Greece with 176.2 (+0.6%) and
Holland with 378.7 (+0.3%).
With regard to the degree of connection of the individual Italian ports
global network of containerized shipping services that is
assessed by the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI)
of UNCTAD, the greatest decline in the index is
was the port of Trapani with a PLSCI of 22.7 (-9.9%) followed by the
ports of Livorno with 185.8 (-8.2%), Civitavecchia with 82.3 (-4.0%),
Trieste with 153.7 (-1.5%) and Ancona with 77.3 (-0.9%). The most
marked growth in PLSCI was recorded by the port of
Savona-Vado Ligure with an index of 167.5 (+53.7%) followed by ports
of Taranto with 27.4 (+39.5%), Cagliari with 34.5 (+32.1%), Augusta
26.7 (+24.1%), Ravenna with 97.7 (+17.4%), Salerno with 212.8
(+15.1%), Palermo with 23.2 (+9.2%), Venice with 117.5 (+4.7%),
Naples with 136.3 (+3.9%), Gioia Tauro with 328.1 (+3.8%), Genoa with
427.1 (+3.7%), La Spezia with 267.7 (+2.1%) and Marina di Carrara with
26,5% (0%).