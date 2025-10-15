testata inforMARE
Cerca
15 October 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:14 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Filt Cgil, concerned for the pronunciation Tar on self-production in the port of Salerno
The union is said certain that the Authority of Harbour System of the Central Tyrrhenian will proceed to hold the sentence
Roma/Salerno
October 15, 2025
Original news the Filt Cgil has expressed concern the sentence of the Regional Administrative Court of Campania - detached section of Salerno that it is published yesterday and that it has accepted the proposed recourse from the company of navigation Cartour (Caronte & Tourist) against the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Tyrrhenian Central and towards the society terminalista Salerno Container Terminal for the annulment of the measure of the harbour agency of 27 January 2025 diniego of Salerno Cartour Deltabelonging to the Cartour that uses it on the route between the port of Messina and that of Salerno for the transport of passengers and vehicles.

In the decision the Tar recalls that the denial expressed from the AdSP "is motivated with the call, first of all, to a previous measure negative of July 2022, reported to the request of authorization ex article 16 of the law 84 of 1994 for the development of harbour operations in regime of self-production, provision whose legitimacy is confirmed from the Tar of Salerno, third Section, with the sentence number 676 of 2024" and that the harbour Authority "observes to the examination more The interested enterprise, not being able to carry out the entire cycle of harbour activities, would limit itself to ask for the authorization to the course of the activities of rezzaggio and derizzaggio, entrusting to other enterprise the remaining segments of the harbour cycle, comprising cargo, unloading and handling of the goods. This segment of activity would not be carried out by an enterprise structured in the port of Salerno but, mainly, with staff on board, except for the hypotensive hiring of two employees in part time. The enterprise would not have demonstrated the exclusivity of employment of the staff and could not be authorized as harbour enterprise without dispose of an organic and exclusive staff, dedicated to the activities in the reference port. The application would not conform even to the national collective contract of work of the marine ones that reserve the operations of rezzaggio and derizzaggio in priority to personnel of specialized land. The intention of the interested society to entrust to other enterprise almost totality of the cycle of the harbour operations would not conform to the paradigm of the harbour operations and would not allow to configure a harbour enterprise, being recognized such possibility to the dealers, ex article 18 of the law 84 of 1994, limited to complementary activities regarding those object of the concession. In addition, investment aimed at increasing traffic would not be specified in the operational programme, as well as environmental and safety protection. In essence, in view of the Authority, the application, although being formulated in the form of an application of authorization to the carrying out of the harbour operations pursuant to article 16, paragraph 3, of the law 84 of 1994, would be substantially attributable to a repeated application of authorization to the self-production, referred to in article 16, paragraph 4 bis, of the law 84 of 1994, already submitted and rejected with measure confirmed in judicial place from Tarrisdizionale".

"With the first plea - the judgment continues - the applicant party deducts the unlawfulness of the contested measure by breach of Article 16 of Law 84 of 1994. In view of the applicant, Article 16, paragraph 3 of the law recalled does not necessarily assume that the undertaking authorized to carry out the entire operational cycle of such operations. From this incorrect assumption would derive the considerations on the absence of an enterprise structured in the port of Salerno. But if the law wanted to exclude the possibility to authorize only a segment of the harbour activities, it would have done so expressly. This limitation would not be injected even by Article 5 and Article 8 of the Regulation approved by order number 1 of 2019. In any case, it should be privileged to interpret the law in accordance with the regulatory framework of European law which does not tolerate the existence of exclusive rights in the performance of port operations. Nor would the reference to article 18 of the law number 84 of 1994, which regulates the activities of the dealers of harbour terminals, limiting the possibility for these subjects to entrust to other enterprises part of the activities object of the concession. The absence in the proposed operating plan of investments other than the recruitment of two additional employees would be explainable with the absence of increments of the commercial traffics, dealing with transactions carried out exclusively in own account, from the enterprise on its own ship. The safety measures and technical capacity would however be duly compromised by the annexation of 18 documents, whose content has not been in any way contested by the harbour Authority".

The Court held that 'the first plea for appeal is founded. In principle, it must be prevented - the judgment explains - that the administrative jurisprudence is oriented in the sense that the imposition of an authorization system for the exercise of the activity of harbour operations, such as those regulated by Article 16 of Law No 84 of 1994, meets the conditions indicated by the Court of Justice, according to which the freedom to provide services, fundamental principle of the Treaty, can be limited only by rules justified by reasons of public interest, It must be remembered, in fact, that the law 28 January 1994, number 84, that the reorganization of the legislation in harbour matter, has been adopted following the sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Union of 10 December 1991, C179-90, port of Genoa, where the European Court has asserted the incompatibility with the Treaty of the norms of a Member State that confers to an enterprise established in this State the exclusive right of exercise of harbour operations and the power of The principle of law established by the Court of Justice of the European Union therefore prevents the imposition to any undertaking of the marine field of the obligation to, for the execution of the harbour operations, of exclusively local workers. In principle, therefore, an undertaking of marine transport should be authorized, in the absence of prevailing reasons of public interest, to carry out such operations by means of own workers. Coherently, the article 16, paragraph 3, of the law number 84 of 1994, subordinates the exercise of the harbour operations, also on own account, beyond that on behalf of third parties, to the release of a specific authorization from the Authority of Harbour System. Authorization assumes the verification of the possession of the requirements referred to in paragraph 4 of the same article 16. In order to issue the authorization referred to in paragraph 3, article 16 of the law, in paragraph 4, requires the Ministry of Transport to determine, by decree, the requirements of personal and technical-organizative character, of financial capacity, of professionalism adapted to the activities to be carried out, including the presentation of an operational program and the determination of an organic worker. The regulation for the discipline of the release, suspension and revocation of the authorizations for the exercise of harbour activities has been adopted by ministerial decree of the transports and navigation number 585 of 31 March 1995. The Regulation, in Article 3, lays down the requirements for the granting of authorization, referring to personal and professional suitability, the registration, in case of companies, in the register of companies at the civil court, technical capacity, organizational capacity, financial capacity, the presentation of an operational program, the employee's organization and the presentation of an insurance contract for the guarantee from any damages. In no provision of the regulation - evidences the sentence - it is established that the authorization should be released exclusively for the carrying out of the entire cycle of the harbour activities. It is therefore believed that in the law and in the regulation there have not been introduced obstative norms to the possibility of authorizing the development also of one part of the total cycle of the harbour activities. Nor can the article 5 of the regulation for the discipline of the operations of harbour services, adopted with ordinance of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea number 1 of 2019, arises expressly in contrast with the interpretation here supported, where it limits to define the object of the authorization on behalf own as authorization that allows the enterprise to carry out habitually the harbour operations relative to the goods of which it has or is consigned, in such way not excluding that such authorization that such an object

"Differently - the pronunciation of the Tar continues - is governed the activity of the dealers from article 18 of the law number 84 of 1994, but such a different discipline is explained with the reason that the concession, selected for the development of the entire cycle of the operations and the harbour services instrumental to the concession of a portion of the port, must take care mainly and directly of such operations, except to resort to other enterprise in exceptional cases. Still different is the discipline of the authorization to carry out the harbour operations in regime of self-production, brought from paragraph 4 bis of article 16 of Law 84 of 1994. Regardless of the findings made by the Competition and Market Guarantee Authority, it must be noted that the judgment of the third Section of the Tar of Salerno, referred to an application for authorization to self-production previously submitted by the applicant, is not relevant in the present case, dealing with this place of application for authorization submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 16 of Law 84 of 1994. The interpretation here considered correct is consistent with the principles repeatedly affirmed by the jurisprudence of the Council of State (cf. judgment number 6523 of 2024) tending to limit dominant positions or exclusive rights for harbour operations, recognizing the possibility to the individual enterprises to carry out the harbour operations in regime of self-production. The European Court has clarified that the imposition of an authorization system for the exercise of the activity of harbour operations, such as those regulated by Article 16 of Law No 84 of 1994, meets the conditions indicated by the same Court of Justice, according to which the freedom to provide services, fundamental principle of the Treaty, can be limited only by rules justified by imperative reasons of public interest. In the case of species, it is not obvious a public interest that can justify the exclusion of the possibility of authorizing an enterprise to carry out on own only a part of the activities included in the cycle of the harbour activities, if such enterprise is in possession of the technical, operational and financial requirements for the development of the only segment of the cycle of the harbour activities of own interest. It follows - explain the magistrates of the Tar - that the contested measure is spoiled by the incorrect assumption for which the authorization referred to in paragraph 3 of the repeated article 16 can be released only for the carrying out of the entire cycle of the harbour operations. As a result, the further considerations contained in the contested measure, on the inadequacy of the staff, on the alleged deficiencies in the operational plan of the investments, on the lack of enterprise structured in the port are spoiled. Finally, it is just the case to note that the national collective contract of marine work, having no normative value, can not stand in contrast with the interpretation of the law considered correct".

"The second plea for appeal, with which the applicant, in a subordinate way, deducts the contrast of the national norm with the law of the European Union, for the hypothesis in which the article 16, paragraph 3, of the law number 84 of 1994 must be interpreted in the sense supported by the Resistant Authority - concludes the sentence - is absorbed by the ascertainment of the foundation of the first reason. The application, in conclusion, must be accepted, with the annulment of the contested measure.'

Commenting on the decision, the national Filt Cgil and the Filt Cgil Campania have manifested surprise and concern for "a similar change of orientation from the Tar, especially in the light of the numerous previous pronunciations, both in Salerno and in Naples, that they have constantly rejected the possibility of the harbour self-production, in the absence of the rigid preconditions previewed from the law 84/94. These decisions - note the two trade union organizations - appear even more incomprehensible in the light of the entry into force of the legislative decree 199/2023, so-called Gariglio decree, that it intervened precisely to clarify, normative and restrict the use to self-production in the ports, only in presence of specific requirements, including the impossibility to entrust the harbour operations to harbour enterprises or to supplier of temporary labor ex article 17, law 84/94, moreover in international consistency".

"We are sure - the national Filt Cgil and of Campania continues - that the Authority of Harbour System interested will proceed to hold the sentence of Tar Salerno, to defense of the legitimacy of own acts, of administrative transparency, of the correct management of the harbour system and of its total balance, increasingly exposed to risks of social dumping, unfair competition and compression of the rights of the workers. We are ready to intervene in support in the possible judgment of appeal, alongside the Authority of Harbour System, to protect the principle of legality, the safety in the places of work and the dignity of the harbour job. It is necessary to reiterate with force that any harbour activity must take place in full compliance with the regulations in force, to protect not only the fair competition between enterprises, but above all the safety and working conditions of the involved staff. The self-production, in fact, feeds a dangerous spiral to the lower of the overalls, the pay standards and the health and safety conditions of the harbour and marine workers".
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Filt Cgil, concerned about the TAR ruling on self-production in the port of Salerno.
Rome/Salerno
The union said it was certain that the Central Tyrrhenian Port System Authority would appeal the ruling.
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
PIRACY
Pirate attacks on ships increased by 37% in the third quarter
Kuala Lumpur
The Singapore Straits region remains at high risk
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
PORTS
Appointments of Port Authority presidents and port reform remain stalled, according to port operators at La Spezia.
La Spezia
A heavy brake - they underline - on the principles of participation, transparency and control provided for by the current legislation
ACCIDENTS
In Indonesia, two accidents on the same ship at the same shipyard cause 14 deaths.
Batam
This morning a second explosion on the FSO "Federal II"
TRADE
South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has been implicated in the trade war between the US and China.
Beijing
Beijing also took countermeasures against five US subsidiaries of the shipbuilding group
PORTS
Port of Singapore set new all-time container throughput record in third quarter
Singapore
By weight, however, this cargo volume recorded a decrease of -1.8%.
SHIPPING
Green fuel producers support IMO's shipping decarbonization strategy
London
The importance of introducing incentives for green e-fuels was underlined
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado increased by +2.5% thanks to the increase in bulk cargoes
Genoa
Various goods fell by 14.4%. The Spediporto Conference
LEGISLATION
The US threatens retaliation against states that vote to approve the Net-Zero Framework.
Washington
"Our fellow IMO members," Rubio, Wright, and Duffy warned, "should be warned."
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen: New US port tax on car carriers is higher than expected.
Oslo
From tomorrow they will rise to 46 dollars per net ton
TRADE
USTR announces heavy tariffs on port cranes and other handling equipment made in China
Washington
100% additional tariffs on ship-to-shore port cranes
PORTS
Salvini reassures the port of Livorno of the additional resources needed for the new Darsena Europa.
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
SHIPPING
Chinese taxes on US ships effective October 14
Beijing
Beijing's response to the taxes that will be imposed on Chinese ships calling at American ports
PORTS
In the third quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkish ports grew by 4.6%.
Ankara
Volumes with Italy increased by +7.3%, with a sharp increase in containers (+32.2%)
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL saw sharp declines in quarterly revenue
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, decreases of -36.7%, -42.2% and -35.7% were recorded
SHIPPING
ASA, ECSA, ICS, WSC, ITF, IAPH and IBIA call for approval of the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
Only global standards - they underline - will be able to decarbonise a global industry.
ASSOCIATIONS
Zanetti (Confitarma): ensure the competitiveness of the Italian armaments industry with support tools suited to the sector
Rome
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded drops of -5.3% and -3.2%
Naples
Cruise passengers on the rise
PORTS
New US tariffs will have a strong impact on containerized imports into the US in the coming months
Washington
National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecasts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, freight transported by rail by the Spanish company RENFE Mercancías decreased by -12.0%.
Madrid
The financial year ended with a net loss of -32.2 million euros
SHIPPING
ZIM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels
Haifa
The new US tariffs will take effect on October 14th.
INDUSTRY
ABB sells its robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. for $5.4 billion
Zurich/Tokyo
ABB Robotics employs approximately 7,000 people
TRUCKING
Federlogistica calls for acceptance and implementation of the regulation on waiting times for heavy vehicles.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ten European rail associations call for acceleration of TEN-T network completion
Brussels
The need to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of interoperable systems at European level was highlighted
MARITIME SERVICES
SAAM Towage to Complete Acquisition of Entire Share Capital in Colombia's Intertug
Santiago
An agreement was signed to obtain the remaining 30%
Last August, the Suez Canal was crossed by 1,070 ships (-3.3%)
SHIPPING
Last August, the Suez Canal was crossed by 1,070 ships (-3.3%)
Cairo/Ismailia
In the first eight months of 2025, maritime traffic fell by -9.4%
PORTS
Port of Salerno: Work resumes to complete the "Porta Ovest"
Naples/Rome
Cuccaro appointed special commissioner of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority. Annunziata resigns.
SHIPYARDS
Renewal of concession for Croatian shipyard Iskra Shipyard
Sebenico
The naval-mechanical plant will be expanded to an area of 11,000 square meters
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +10.9%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo is on the rise. Miscellaneous cargo is on the decline.
ASSOCIATIONS
Federlogistica has established its own representation in the Iberian Peninsula
Genoa
It will support Italian entrepreneurs operating in Spain
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda acquires Royal Boskalis' towage and salvage operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Valencia
Transaction valued at $640 million
LEGISLATION
ESPO urges IMO States to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
The association also urges the EU Commission to align European standards
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal.
Los Angeles
Invitation to submit expressions of interest
In the third quarter, Italy's connection index to the global containerized maritime services network grew by +2.7%.
PORTS
In the third quarter, Italy's connection index to the global containerized maritime services network grew by +2.7%.
Geneva
The most significant growth in PLSCI was recorded by the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (+53.7%)
SHIPPING
ONE will not charge surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Singapore
They will be applied starting from October 14th
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Aeronautical Service sign agreement for the use of composite materials in the naval, civil, and military sectors.
Trieste
PORTS
Genoa Port Terminal concession renewal approved until 2054
Genoa
The terminal's operating conditions have been redefined, bringing them back to the multipurpose function, in compliance with the ruling of the Council of State and the PRP
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA Italia-Logtainer and Rail Hub Milano-Medlog have submitted offers to manage the Interporto Padova intermodal terminal.
Padua
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 4.5% last month.
Beijing
Containers amounted to 27.7 million TEUs (+6.8%)
PORTS
The Netherlands is referring to the Court of Justice of the European Union the question of whether to entrust seafarers or dock workers with the lashing operations on smaller container ships.
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic handled by Eurokai terminals grew by +16.4%
Hamburg
Significant growth of 16.1% in Germany. In Italy (Contship), volumes increased by 5.2%.
SHIPPING
China enacted regulation in response to US taxes on Chinese-owned and -built vessels
Beijing
The new rules include the possibility of introducing similar countermeasures
ACCIDENTS
New attack on ships transiting the Gulf of Aden
Southampton
UKMTO announced that a fire broke out on a vessel hit by a shell
Carnival closes its best quarter ever
CRUISES
Carnival closes its best quarter ever
Miami
The American cruise group announces a further strengthening of the growth trend in bookings
CRUISES
Marella Cruises sells Fincantieri slots for two new cruise ships to TUI Cruises.
Hannover/Trieste
With a gross tonnage of 160,000 tons, they will be larger than the units originally planned
PORTS
GNV-Portitalia bridge agreement on lashing operations in the ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese
Palermo
The direct intervention of the AdSP commissioner Tardino was crucial - explain Filt, Fit and Uilt
SHIPPING
HMM will not introduce surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Seoul
The company will not modify scheduled services that stop in the United States
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
GATX Rail Europe signs sale-leaseback agreement with DB Cargo to purchase 6,000 railcars
Vienna
The transaction will be completed by the end of this year.
In the second quarter of 2025, freight throughput at the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +6.0%
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2025, freight throughput at the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +6.0%
Bremen
Miscellaneous cargo is growing. Bulk cargo is declining.
FINANCING
India launches nearly $8 billion package to support its shipbuilding and maritime sectors
New Delhi
Shipyard production capacity expected to increase to 4.5 million gross tonnage per year
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports fell by -0.4%.
Paris
Dry bulk and rolling bulk trades are declining. Container and liquid bulk trades are growing.
MARINAS
Antin Infrastructure Partners to acquire UK's leading marina operator
Paris/London/New York
It will take over ownership from British private equity firm LDC
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean agrees with Meyer Turku to build Icon ships for a decade
Miami
Order confirmed for a fifth Icon cruise ship and option placed on a seventh unit of the same series
SHIPPING
Maersk announces it will not apply surcharges for new US tariffs on Chinese vessels
Copenhagen
The company assures that it will not make any changes to its services
SHIPYARDS
Cochin Shipyard and KSOE enter into strategic collaboration in shipbuilding sector
New Delhi
The creation of approximately two thousand direct jobs is expected
LOGISTICS
DHL will resume freight shipments from Germany to the United States for corporate customers.
Bonn
They had been suspended due to the removal in the USA of the "de minimis" threshold for goods with a value of less than 800 dollars.
ENVIRONMENT
World Business Council for Sustainable Development Statement in Support of the IMO Net-Zero Framework
NEWS
Ancona: Tax fraud in the shipbuilding sector
Ancona
Over €2.3 million in non-existent tax credits seized
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
CMA CGM buys British rail freight operator Freightliner
Birmingham
The transaction will be completed in early 2026
PORTS
Containerized cargo at the port of Algeciras decreased by -9.4% last month
Algeciras
The 20-foot containers handled were 399 thousand (-0.7%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italferr participates in Europe's largest railway electrification contract
Rome
Activities within the Rail Baltica project
PORTS
Freight traffic increased in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in August
Barcelona/Valencia
In the first eight months of 2025, decreases of -1.6% and -0.3% respectively were recorded
LOGISTICS
In the June-August quarter, FedEx express courier revenues increased by +3.1%
Memphis
An average of 16.8 million express shipments were handled per day (+3.5%)
INFRASTRUCTURE
Breakthrough in the exploratory tunnel of the Brenner Base Tunnel
Milan/Rome
At 64 kilometers, it will be the longest underground railway connection in the world.
SHIPYARDS
Tender launched for privatization of Croatian shipyard 3. MAJ Rijeka 1905
Zagreb
The starting bid is 6.66 million euros.
SHIPPING
To decarbonize, shipping should join forces with other hard-to-abate sectors
London
This is highlighted by a report by Accelleron which believes that a critical mass of demand is necessary to overcome a stalemate phase.
SHIPPING
COSCO Reassures Customers on Impact of New U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Vessels
Shanghai
We - the Chinese company assured - will maintain competitive freight rates and surcharges.
SHIPPING
Shipping is still far from the target of 5-10% of fuel used coming from scalable, zero-emission sources by 2030
Copenhagen
The need to introduce incentives was underlined
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Spain's Boluda acquires Transfesa's intermodal rail freight services.
Valencia
The agreement also includes industrial services, railway maintenance and shunting activities and intermodal terminals.
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
PORTS
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
Baku
Agreement with the Azerbaijani oil group SOCAR
TRUCKING
German and Austrian trailer manufacturers challenge EU regulation to reduce truck environmental impact
Berlin/Brussels
They denounce that its application leads to an increase in traffic volumes and therefore emissions.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Venice Marghera station has been equipped with a track compliant with European TEN-T standards
Venice
A 740-meter freight track has been opened.
SHIPPING
World Shipping Council introduces Cargo Safety Program to prevent ship fires
Washington
It is based on artificial intelligence and traditional goods inspections
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports Sets New Quarterly Container Traffic Record
Hong Kong
In the period July-September, 29.8 million TEUs were handled (+3.6%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -9.2% in the third quarter
Hong Kong
A 16.3% drop was recorded in September
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia appoints members of the Marine Resources Partnership Body
Civitavecchia
He will remain in office for four years
PORTS
New quarterly record for container traffic handled by CMPort port terminals
Hong Kong
New highs recorded both in China and at overseas ports
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM to order six feeder containerships from Cochin Shipyard
Kochi
Order worth approximately 300 million dollars
PORTS
Efficient solutions for the port launching of floating wind turbines are being studied in France
Trondheim/Brest
Agreement between the Norwegian BOA and the port of Brest
SHIPPING
Augusta Due has acquired a second new tanker built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding Co.
Rome
It has a capacity of 18,590 deadweight tons.
TRUCKING
IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA oppose binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks
Brussels
They ask to focus instead on creating favorable conditions for operators to be able to use them.
ASSOCIATIONS
Marialaura Dell'Abate is the new president of Confitarma's Young Shipowners' Group.
Rome
PORTS
In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +4%
St. Petersburg
Only import loads are decreasing
COMPANIES
Matteo Caiti appointed country manager for Italy at Forto
Milan
The goal is to consolidate growth on the Italian market
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
DP World to build and operate multimodal terminal in Uzbekistan
Dubai
Joint venture with Tashkent Invest
SHIPPING
Confitarma welcomes Senate approval of simplification measures for the maritime transport sector.
Rome
A rapid approval in the Chamber is also hoped for
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Applications for rail freight transport incentives are now open.
Rome
From today the requests to access the Ferrobonus
TRUCKING
The maritime, port and logistics sector asks the Ministry of Transport for clarification on the regulation on waiting times for loading and unloading goods
Rome
A dialogue was called to determine the identification of correct application indications of the law
SHIPYARDS
Four icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard will be built in Finland.
Washington
Agreement signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Alexander Stubb
AWARDS
PSA International wins the "Best Singapore Investor in Italy" award.
Genoa
It was awarded by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore
SHIPYARDS
The Italian Navy's Olterra ship was launched in Genoa.
Genoa
It is the first military project built by the T. Mariotti shipyard
SHIPYARDS
The first ferry owned by the Sicilian Region launched in Palermo
Palermo
Folgiero: Revitalization of the Sicilian shipyard as part of Fincantieri's new industrial plan
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, containers carried by OOCL vessels increased by +0.7%
Hong Kong
Accentuation of the reduction in revenues which fell by -25.9%
LOGISTICS
Assologistica approves new rules on pallet exchange
Rome
Approved by the Senate, the text passes to the Chamber of Deputies
OFFSHORE
Offshore wind farm in the port of Augusta ready in two or three years
Palermo
Di Sarcina: We are confident in a rapid allocation of the planned resources, amounting to approximately 50 million euros.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In the Netherlands, a self-driving vessel has been authorised to sail outside a restricted area.
Rotterdam
DEFENCE
German company Helsing acquires Blue Ocean Monitoring
London
Australian company builds self-driving submarines
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
The decree designating the port of Taranto as a national offshore wind hub has been made official.
Taranto
Gugliotti: Unlock resources for modernizing and upgrading port areas
ACCIDENTS
One of two injured sailors from vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden dies
Amsterdam/London
Dominquez (IMO): Strong condemnation of any type of attack against ships
PORTS
Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.
Rome
At the centre of the meeting was the dredging of the port of Taranto.
EDUCATION
The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for operating ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes
Venice
Investment of four million euros
MOURNING
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.
Nola
Among the founders of Italo, the first private Italian operator on the high-speed rail network
SHIPPING
The new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno tomorrow.
Vado Ligure
It has a capacity of 1,200 linear meters of rolling stock
FINANCING
The refinancing of the Setramar group's capital structure has been completed.
Ravenna
Merli: a crucial step in our growth journey
PORTS
Liguori's term as head of the Trieste Port Authority has been extended.
Rome
Confirmed in the role of extraordinary commissioner of the institution
PORTS
Agreement to complete electrification work on the docks at the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
The 70 million euro investment to complete the project has been confirmed.
COMPANIES
A Maersk delegation at the Grendi Group's container terminal in Cagliari's Porto Canale.
Milan
At the centre of the debate is the development of traffic towards North Africa
COMPANIES
Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as CEO for Italy
Milan
It will coordinate the three business lines Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Protests over Gaza must not block operations.
Livorno
The members of the Partnership Body highlighted the need for it to be accessible to all vessels
PORTS
GNV, agreement with Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is positive.
Genoa
The company specified that the aim was exclusively to temporarily supplement the tariffs.
PORTS
Two days of work with ESPO in Rome on the Mediterranean and European ports
Rome
Meetings organized by Assoporti
TRADE
In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.
Brussels
Record estimated value of 3.8 billion euros
PORTS
Strikes and protests in ports, request for information from the Guarantor
Rome
Request for information from prefects, port authorities, and port authorities
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation has ordered two 7,165 TEU containerships from Dalian Shanhaiguan.
Athens
They will be taken into delivery in the third quarter of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.
Vienna
Only domestic traffic is growing
LOGISTICS
ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.
Rozzano
The two companies have 500 employees and are active in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
COMPANIES
Circle's revenue increased by 62.1% in the first half of 2025
Milan
Net profit of over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%)
PORTS
A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Livorno
Cooperation in the field of training and safety at work in ports
PORTS
The EIB is financing Phase A of Genoa's new breakwater with €300 million.
Luxembourg
The total investment is 937 million euros
SHIPPING
This summer, GNV ships carried 1.7 million passengers (+9%)
Valencia
In the next few days the company will take delivery of "GNV Virgo", the first LNG-powered vessel
PORTS
The project for the expansion, safety improvements, and extraordinary maintenance of the port of Pozzallo has been presented.
Pozzallo
It provides for the construction of the breakwater arm
CRUISES
Fincantieri delivers the new Star Princess cruise ship to Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
It has a gross tonnage of 177,800 tons and a capacity of 4,300 passengers.
MEETINGS
A seminar on the new law on interports will be held in Milan on October 2nd.
Milan
It is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Padua
PORTS
Filt Cgil calls on port administrators and businesses to join the action against the Palestinian massacre.
Rome
This burden – the union highlighted – cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of dock workers.
EDUCATION
The agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation and the NATO Center in La Spezia has been renewed.
Genoa
The collaboration signed in 2023 has been confirmed
LOGISTICS
Fischer & Rechsteiner and Gimax International acquire BCUBE's Freight Forwarding business.
Genoa
The completion of the transaction is expected in the next few days
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci outlines a dramatic scenario for the European rail freight transport sector
Rome
Rizzi: There is a real risk of a shift towards exclusively road transport.
LOGISTICS
Sogedim opens a new branch in Modena
Mesero
Initially, the activity will be dedicated exclusively to UK export traffic and will then extend to other European markets.
OFFSHORE
Eni completes the sale of a 30% stake in the Baleine project in Ivory Coast to Vitol.
San Donato Milanese
The field was discovered in 2021 and production started in 2023
SHIPPING
The new PCTC Grande Svezia has joined the Grimaldi Group's fleet.
Naples
It has a maximum capacity of 9,000 ceu
PORTS
The Cagliari City Council approves its opinion on the Sardinian Ports Development Plan.
Cagliari
Green light unanimously
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The railway sector contributes 1.4% of the European Union's GDP.
Brussels
Study commissioned by CER
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Naples, the Coast Guard has detained the bulk carrier Tanais Dream.
Naples
Serious irregularities found on board
INDUSTRY
Agreement to accelerate the implementation of robotics in Fincantieri's production processes
Trieste
It was signed with the Friulian Idea Prototipi
INSTITUTIONS
Sergio Liardo is the new general commander of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard
Rome
He takes over from Admiral Nicola Carlone
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
DBA to supply new Terminal Operating System for Georgia's Batumi Port
Villorba
The project includes all phases of development, testing and operational testing
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
The captain reported hearing an impact in the water and an explosion
COMPANIES
Danilo Ricci has been appointed managing director of Tarros Line.
La Spezia
He has held various positions in Italy and abroad within the group
ASSOCIATIONS
Permanent discussion table between Confindustria Nautica and Federagenti
Genoa
This is provided for in an agreement signed today in Genoa
CRUISES
In the first half of 2025, cruise traffic in Italian ports grew by +6%
Venice
The twelfth edition of Italian Cruise Day will be held in Catania on October 24th.
SHIPPING
SAL Heavy Lift buys two semi-submersible vessels from Pan Ocean
Hamburg
They were built in 2008 and 2012
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
30% of Sangritana Cargo will be acquired by the Marche-based company Transadriatico
The Eagle
The sale will be completed in the next few days
MEETINGS
The eighth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 6th.
Lugano
Forum on economic and logistical integration between Ligurian ports, the Northwest manufacturing area, and Switzerland
PORTS
Assoporti will meet at RemTech EXPO 2025 to discuss the green transition in Italian ports.
Ferrara
The Smart Ports Award was awarded to three Port System Authorities
OFFSHORE
DEME orders new cable-laying vessel from Singapore-based PaxOcean
Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht
It will be built in the Chinese shipyard of Zhoushan
PORTS
The first shipment of Syrian oil in 14 years arrives at the port of Trieste.
London
Part of the cargo - S&P Global Commodity Insights reports - was unloaded at the Sardinian terminal of Sarroch
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +20.3%
Taranto
The ferry "Drea" was also rejected by the Apulian port, where however it is temporarily stopped
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles remained stable in August.
Los Angeles
Volumes expected to decline in the remainder of 2025
PORTS
Meeting between the port authorities of Jacksonville and Livorno
Livorno
Among the objectives, to start one or more direct services between the two ports
INFRASTRUCTURE
Italian State Railways and ENAC sign an agreement for the use of drones in infrastructure monitoring.
Rome
They will also be used to fly over sections of the railway and road network that would otherwise be difficult to monitor.
PORTS
A.SPE.DO, the port of La Spezia is essential to ensuring employment, development, and a future for the local economy.
La Spezia
Landolfi: We cannot afford to underestimate its value.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A seminar on the new law on interports will be held in Milan on October 2nd.
Milan
It is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Padua
MEETINGS
The eighth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 6th.
Lugano
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
We'II Rebuild Apapa, Tin-Can Ports In 48 Months - Dantsoho
(Leadership)
Korean Firms Reassess U.S. Investments After Mass Immigration Raid
(The Korea Bizwire)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PORTS
The MIT meets with the heads of the Italian AdSPs
Rome
Meeting on the government's strategic vision for the sector and port reform
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders Hanwha Ocean Co. to build seven 15,880 TEU container ships
Keelung
They will be delivered between 2028 and 2029
PORTS
Over 40 expressions of interest have been received for the development of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.
Kiev
Today the first meeting of the tender commission
PORTS
The first commercial ship is expected at the public dock in Largo Trattaroli in Ravenna.
Ravenna
The car carrier "AICC Huanghu" is coming soon
PORTS
Assiterminal's Terminal Road Show is starting
Genoa
Cognolato: We want to strengthen our ties with local communities and territories.
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 1.3% last month.
Long Beach
Empty containers are increasing. Full containers are decreasing.
PORTS
Assoporti, the Italian ports' cruise offerings presented at the Seatrade Europe fair.
Hamburg
Giampieri: We are leaders in the Mediterranean area and in Europe
MOURNING
Commander Claudio Tomei, USCLAC president from 2012 to 2024, has passed away.
Viareggio
His strong commitment to improving the working conditions of Italian seafarers
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.4%
Piraeus
Passengers down by -1.1%
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai Samho Orders Four New Container Ships
Seoul
Order worth approximately 468 million dollars
NEWS
Trieste: Fraudulent bankruptcy in the shipbuilding sector
Trieste
Investigation into a company based in Palermo
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by 7.4% in August.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2025 the decline was -3.8%
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Singapore continued to decline in August
Singapore
Total volume of goods increased by +1.1%
SHIPPING
BigLift Shipping and CY Shipping order two additional heavy lift vessels
Amsterdam
Order placed at Chinese shipyard Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co.
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Charthage ferry was placed under administrative detention in the port of Genoa
Genoa
A Coast Guard inspection found numerous deficiencies
CRUISES
Disney Cruise Line's largest ship's debut delayed by three months
Lake Buena Vista
Construction delays force the maiden voyage to be postponed until March 10th.
SHIPPING
Shell to supply liquefied biomethane to Hapag-Lloyd containerships
Hamburg
Agreement effective immediately
COMPANIES
Andrea Zoratti has been appointed general manager of Hub Telematica
Genoa
The company is controlled by Assagenti and Spediporto
INDUSTRY
Jotun and Messina sign agreement to improve the environmental and commercial performance of ships.
Genoa
The "Jolly Rosa" vessel will use the Hull Skating Solutions solution
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' announces the hiring of 25 people dedicated to container handling.
Genoa
Ferrari: International markets have changed profoundly
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels and Chinese services
Marseille
The rates announced by the USTR in April will apply from October 14th.
SHIPYARDS
South Korean HJ Shipbuilding wins orders for four 8,850 TEU containerships
Busan
Orders with a total value of approximately 461 million dollars
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile