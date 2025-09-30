Offers from the PSA Italia-Logtainer and Rail Hub Milano-Medlog consortiums to manage the Interporto Padova intermodal terminal

Two offers were received by Interporto Padova by the end of the
today's deadline for the selection procedure for the
logistics partner with which to develop the intermodal terminal of the
interport and were presented by the company
terminal operator PSA Italia together with the logistics company
Logtainer and the group's Rail Hub Milano intermodal terminal
Contship Italia together with the logistics company Medlog of the
MSC shipowner group.
Today the tender commission was appointed which is
chaired by the general manager of Interporto Padova, Roberto
Tosetto, and of which Roberto
Crosta, for the Municipality of Padua, Luca Contatto, and for the Province,
Carlo Sartore. To these representatives of the public shareholders who
express the majority of the company is flanked by the
Professor Carola Pagliarin of the University of Padua
expert in the field of public administrative law accounting
publishes public contracts.
The call provides for the creation of a new company, which
will take the name of Intermodal Terminal Padova Srl
to which the terminal asset of
Interporto Padova with all its activities. The breakdown
of the quotas provides that Interporto Padova will maintain a
30% stake in the new company and in the
statute guarantee clauses are established, such as
the impossibility of changing the intermodal destination
of the area without the consent of Interporto Padova, independently
from the shares held in the newco. Interporto Padova will have a
representative on the Board of Directors of Intermodal Terminal Padova and the
Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of the new company.
The basic value of the tender, equal to 70% of the value of the new
company, is set at 60 million euros. The procedure
selection will take place with the criterion of the offer
(20 points the economic offer,
15 points the impartiality i.e. the opening of terminal A
all market players, 40 points the quality of the
Terminal development project and 25 solidity points
financial and investment prospects) i.e. it will evaluate
with objective parameters not only the economic offer, but above all
the industrial project presented by the bidder
The next two months or so will be spent on the analysis of the
offers received and the provisional award to which,
since it is a publicly controlled company, it will have to
follow the green light from the Court of Auditors and the Agency of the
Market Competition Authority. The conclusion
of the operation and the final award of the tender will be
subject to the green light of the collegial bodies of public shareholders
of Interporto Padova and the final closing will come
presumably in the spring of next year.
Commenting on the outcome of the collection of bids, the president
of Interporto Padova, Luciano Greco, underlined that "better
perhaps it could not have gone like this, in the sense - he explained -
that we have the main operators in the world who are in two roped parties
so we think that the bet we had made
a few months ago to open up to the international market is won.
We have the practical demonstration that the large groups
international and European companies operating in the logistics and
rail transports are looking for platforms in the area
eastern part of the Po Valley and have chosen Padua, despite the fact that
must invest at least 60 million euros to enter into
partnership with the Padua freight village. Interporto di Padova will enter
in an international network and therefore from this point of view I, as a
On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I express great
satisfaction with the result. The positivity lies precisely
in the quality of the two groups in the competition and that this
competition takes place between the world's leading operators. That's
positive also for Italy, in the sense that it is shown that
the opening of our country's infrastructures to forms of
public-private partnership where the public part is guaranteed
in this case from Interporto di Padova it is a formula of
success".
"We - continued Greco - are the first in Italy
probably also in Europe to do, as land terminals this
type of operation. Starting from a public entity that managed in
autonomy We have brought the terminal to the forefront from the point of view of
technological point of view and at this point we placed it in a
proposed to the market aimed at creating a partnership: the
The answer for the moment seems flattering to us. Groups arrive that
they have the solidity and also the industrial curriculum, that is,
the track record of both industrial and third-party management
with respect to the subjects operating in the market, therefore they are all
criteria that animated the public debate that took place
among the public shareholders also in the discussion phase in the council
and those stimuli that had emerged in a
also very precise and punctual between March and April and that we have
translated into the tender regulations were well interpreted by the
market".