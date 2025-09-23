Ancona: Tax fraud in the shipbuilding sector

The financiers of the provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of
Ancona have executed a decree of preventive seizure of over
2.3 million euros, issued by the investigating judge at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the
Republic at the Court of Ancona, subjecting to constraint
real estate, company shares and assets
also held on foreign current accounts. The operation,
conducted by the financiers of the PEF Nucleus of the Doric capital,
allowed to identify an Ancona company operating in the
shipbuilding sector as a link in a more
large fraudulent circuit created for the sole purpose of generating credits
through false invoices certifying supplies
of companies and industrial patents found to be non-existent, as well as
investments in company capital goods and training courses in
reality that never happened. Through such unlawful conduct - he
announced the Guardia di Finanza - the company had succeeded
almost to zero the debt to the Treasury, constituted
mainly from social security and welfare contributions from
pay for the labour provided to a consortium,
using these fictitious receivables for over €2.3 million,
some of which can be financed with resources from the PNRR.
The company was identified thanks to a
careful risk analysis carried out by the military of the PEF Unit of
Ancona to monitor the correct allocation of incentives to
companies introduced by the PNRR in the form of tax credits.
As part of this analysis, more than 50
economic entities operating in the province of Ancona in which
violations and irregularities were contested
less serious, which led to the recovery of tax credits
used amounting to about four million euros. To certify the goodness
of the activities carried out by the PEF Unit of Ancona - has
specified the Guardia di Finanza - almost half of these
has already chosen the path of dialogue with
the tax administration, accessing the various institutions
litigation deflationary measures provided for by national legislation, such as
adherence to the report of assessment or amendment
industrious, by paying or paying in instalments the amounts due due to the
offsets of tax credits made in the absence of the
Requirements. Vis-à-vis the responsible company
of the most serious tax and undue fraud conducts
compensation, on the other hand, the investigating judge issued a seizure decree
budget for over 2.3 million euros, coinciding with the amount
of the disputed undue compensations.